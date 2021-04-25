Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: It Won’t End Well’ explores Hannah Brim’s tragic murder in January 2016. She was last seen about 4 days before she was reported missing by her parents Susan and Art Zehner. Hannah’s burnt remains were eventually found and Nelson Armas, someone Hannah had known, was convicted for her murder. On the show, Hannah’s parents recounted their experiences from that period of their lives. Curious to know where they are now? Here’s everything we know!

Who Are Hannah Brim’s Parents?

Susan met Art Zehner, a military veteran, in February 1982 and the two of them married sometime after that. Hannah was just two months old when the couple had adopted her and she was their second adopted child, after Hilary. Hannah had a great relationship with her adoptive family and they were very close. Susan had later stated that Hannah always kept in touch with her so it worried her and Art when the motel manager called to let them know that Hannah hadn’t been seen for a few days.

The anxious parents called Hannah’s friends to see if they knew where she was but to no avail. They reported her missing on January 23, 2016. Hannah had been estranged from her husband and it was stated on the show that they were going through a rough patch at the time and he wanted to get back together with her, but she wasn’t too sure about it. He hadn’t heard from her since January 19, which was when Hannah was last believed to be seen alive. The husband would go on to confirm later that the murder weapon, a knife, was something he had given to Hannah before and identify the burnt jacket found at Nelson’s house as matching one Hannah used to own.

The investigation led the authorities to Nelson Armas, who had been in a sexual relationship with Hannah when she went missing. Nelson denied having anything to do with her disappearance. But, Hannah’s remains were found close to where he lived and through the course of the investigation, evidence found at his place linked him to her murder. Besides, Nelson’s story about his activities on the day Hannah went missing was easily pulled apart and surveillance cameras placed him with Hannah’s car after she went missing. Nelson was convicted of Hannah’s murder and was sentenced to life plus ten years in prison.

Where Are Hannah Brim’s Parents Now?

Susan and Art Zehner now seem to be spending their time with their grandchildren visiting different places. From what we can tell, the couple still lives in Alachua, Florida, where Susan is a Social Studies Teacher at Santa Fe High School, the same place she has worked for more than twenty years. On the show, Art talked rued the fact that Hannah had suffered so much, and that it was never the same after she was gone. At Nelson’s sentencing, Hannah’s family was emotional. “Hannah was a big part of our lives, a big personality. We miss her terribly and we are thankful for everyone who was involved … and who didn’t give up in helping us find her remains,” Susan Zehner said. “And we are thankful to the people of Alachua County for serving justice.”

