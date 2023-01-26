Where Are Irlene, Louise, and Barbara Mandrell Now?

The trio of Barbara, Louise, and Irlene Mandrell became highly popular in the early 1970s and 1980s due to their musical talents. Their country songs were often repeated on the loop by the fans, and the sisters even had their own NBC series called ‘Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters,’ though it only ran for two seasons. However, there has been a sudden spike of interest in this trio as one of their family members captured the public interest with their own reality TV appearance. If you are eager to learn more about the three sisters and their current whereabouts, we have your back!

Where is Barbara Mandrell Now?

Barbara Ann Mandrell, the oldest of the three sisters, was born in Texas on December 25, 1948. She got married to Ken Dudney in 1967 and has three children. Having spent a significant amount of her time in California, Barbara became a well-known musician in the 1970s and 1980s, though she occasionally also took up acting and writing jobs. Her work allowed her to win numerous awards over the years, including the 1983 Grammy for Best Inspirational Performance, followed by the 1984 Grammy for Best Soul Gospel Performance by a Duo or Group. As of writing, Barbara lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

She maintains a close bond with her sisters. Her father, Irby Mandrell, was awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement award by Arkansas Country Music Awards, something that Barbara has been immensely thankful for. In May 2022, the country musician celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary with Ken and was congratulated by her admirers. Additionally, July 2022 saw her celebrate her 50th anniversary with Grand Ole Opry. For the occasion, she released a limited quantity of her autographed album called ‘The Best of Barbara Mandrell.’ Presently, Barbara’s social media is managed by Morris Higham Management.

Where is Irlene Mandrell Now?

The youngest of the Mandrell sisters, Ellen Irlene Mandrell, famously known as Irlene Mandrell, was born on January 29, 1956. The musician gained her first piece of fame as a model for CoverGirl, though she soon captured the heart of many with her part in the NBC show. Over the years, Irlene has continued to work as a model and singer. In 1992, divorced her first husband, Ric Boyer, with whom she has two children. This was followed by her marriage to Rob Pincus in 1994. While the two did have a daughter, Christina Mandrell, together, they also ended up parting ways in 2004.

2015 saw Irlene getting married to Patrick Holt. On May 23rd of the same year, the musician released her first-ever single called “We Will Stand.” As of writing, she is the proud host of ‘God Rains Miracles,’ a radio show centered around faith that features a special guest in every episode. Irlene recently gained much attention from the public due to Christina’s appearance in ‘The Bachelor‘ season 27.

Where is Louise Mandrell Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Thelma Louise Mandrell, AKA Louise Mandrell. Though younger than Barabara by 5 and a half years, she is older than Irlene by a year and a half. Born on July 13, 1954, the musician may not have enjoyed as much fame as her sister but is still respected as one of the most talented country singers from the 1970s and 1980s. Due to her contributions to the field of music and the love that she received from her fans, she has apparently been declared the official Sweetheart of Tennessee.

On July 1, 1971, Louise got married to Ronald Shaw, though the marriage ended in 1973. This was followed by her wedding to Gary Lamar Buck on July 23, 1975, though the couple parted ways in 1978. The musician’s third marriage to R.C. Bannon happened on February 26, 1979. The couple then adopted Nicole Mandrell Shipley in 1986, though they soon separated in 1991. July 16, 1993, saw Louise tying the knot with John Haywood.

It does not seem like the middle Mandrell will give up music anytime soon. In fact, her 11th studio album, “Playing Favorites,” was released on October 4, 2019. Additionally, she and Irlene joined the Opry show to celebrate their eldest sister’s 50th anniversary with them. When not working hard, Louise likes to spend time with her family as much as possible. In fact, she was delighted by the 10th birthday celebration of her granddaughter Larkin Rory Bagwell which took place in January 2023.

Read More: Best Musician Movies