Where Are Jonathan Crews’ Parents Now?

Losing a child is the worst nightmare a parent can ever experience. Tragically, John and Pamela Crews had to endure such an ordeal when their son, Jonathan Crews, died from a single gunshot wound on February 2, 2014. At the time of Jonathan’s death, he was alone with his former girlfriend, Brenda Lazaro, who claimed the victim had shot himself while professing his love for her. However, Jonathan’s parents refused to accept such an explanation and insisted that Brenda was involved in foul play. ‘Dateline: Behind Door 813’ chronicles the gruesome death and portrays how John and Pamela did everything possible to get their son justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the tragedy and find out where Jonathan’s parents are at present, shall we?

Who Are Jonathan Crews’ Parents?

A resident of Coppell, Texas, Jonathan shared a wonderful bond with his family up until his death. In fact, reports mentioned that he shifted out of his parents’ house and into his own apartment just days before the tragic incident. When speaking about their son, his father, John Crews, and his mother, Pamela Crews, described Jonathan as a caring and kindhearted young man with massive aspirations for the future. They even encouraged Jonathan to pursue his dreams, and their son moved out as he wanted to become more independent. Although sources remain bleak on whether John and Pamela liked their son’s girlfriend, Brenda Lazaro, they did not protest when she moved into Jonathan’s Coppell apartment. Yet, with most describing the two as a typical couple, people had no idea about the tragedy that was to follow.

On February 2, 2014, Brenda Lazaro called 911 and claimed Jonathan had shot himself while professing his love for her. First responders arrived on the scene to find the victim lying in a pool of his own blood, and he was declared dead on the spot. Moreover, while an autopsy determined that Jonathan died from a single bullet wound to his chest, the police carried out a thorough search of the apartment but to no avail. Naturally, John and Pamela were devastated to learn about their son’s death, but they refused to believe Brenda’s claim that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The victim’s parents insisted that it was out of character for Jonathan to behave in such a manner and suspected Brenda of being involved in his death.

In the days that followed, circumstantial evidence made Brenda the primary suspect as the police learned how she was extremely jealous of her boyfriend, befriending other girls. Incidentally, Brenda even made Jonathan choose between friendship or their relationship, and the latter was planning on breaking up just hours before his death. On top of it, while Brenda kept changing her original statement, authorities were surprised to find the victim’s phone hidden between the bed and the mattress, while the murder weapon’s magazine was stashed inside a drawer full of neckties. Yet, there was no forensic evidence that connected Brenda to the crime, and authorities were forced to let her go.

Where Are Jonathan Crews’ Parents Now?

Determined to get Jonathan the justice he deserved, John and Pamela Crews filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brenda in 2016. The lawsuit bore allegations related to wrongful death, assault, aggravated assault, negligence as well as gross negligence, and once it was brought to court, several of Jonathan’s acquaintances testified on behalf of his parents. The jury heard testimony from a retired Houston police homicide detective, who claimed that Jonathan’s bullet wound was not self-inflicted, and even learned of Brenda’s jealous behavior.

Meanwhile, Brenda was also called to the stand, but she pleaded the fifth and refused to answer any questions. Eventually, the civil jury decided that Jonathan Crews did not die from a self-inflicted bullet wound, and they subsequently ordered Brenda to pay $206 million in damages to her former boyfriend’s parents. Even though his decision did not lead to a criminal charge, Pamela Crews claimed it brought closure and offered vindication for Jonathan.

At present, both John and Pamela Crews lead private lives and maintain a limited presence on social media. However, from the looks of it, they still reside in Coppell, Texas, and are gradually fighting the demons of their past with help from their loved ones.

