Where Are Journalists Paul Murphy and Dan McCrum Now?

As a documentary that lives up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard’ truly examines the complex rise and fall of the once-reputed titular financial giant. In other words, it leaves no stone unturned to chart the way this payment processing firm managed to charm the world, that is, until a team of tenacious journalists exposed their fraudulent truth. Amongst them were none other than The Financial Times’ experienced professionals Paul Murphy as well as Dan McCrum — so now, let’s find out a bit about their current standing, shall we?

Where is Paul Murphy Now?

It was back in 2006 that multi-award-winning Paul joined the British daily newspaper to develop its online presence, soon leading to his evolvement into the proud founder-editor of FT Alphaville. He’d not just worked at Sunday Business, Daily Telegraph, and The Banker by this point, but he’d also been financial editor of The Guardian, which made it clear he was more than qualified for the job. Therefore, the veteran financial markets journalist was able to expand the blog to such an extent within a few years that they could focus on covering nearly every case their hearts desired.

Since Paul was thus undeniably doing really well by the time the mid-2010s rolled around, he was asked to oversee FT’s entire investigation into Wirecard, just for it to last five long years. We should mention that apart from this German fintech corporation, he has also overseen the inquiries into The Presidents Club as well as the downfall of WPP Group’s founder Martin Sorrell. Coming to his whereabouts, from what we can tell, Paul continues to reside in London at the moment, where he gladly serves as head of The Financial Times newspaper’s investigative unit.

Where is Dan McCrum Now?

With a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Politics from Durham University (1998-2001), Dan actually kickstarted his career as a corporate analyst before evolving into a reporter in the mid-2000s. He hence jumped at the opportunity to work at FT in 2007, only to gradually rise the ranks by going from London to New York and then returning to London again — exactly like Paul Murphy. The ambitious writer began as a Columnist, yet he quickly proved his mettle and went through the titles of US Investment Correspondent, Capital Markets Editor, and FT Alphaville Editor.

Therefore, today, with 16 years of experience as well as a few awards under his belt, Dan serves as an Investigative Reporter at The Financial Times — a post he has proudly held since 2019. Though it’s imperative to note the London resident, loving husband, and devoted father of two (as made evident through his public social media platforms) is now a highly acclaimed author as well. His debut book ‘Money Men: A Hot Startup, A Billion Dollar Fraud, A Fight for the Truth’ — the inspiration behind Netflix’s ‘Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard’ — was originally published in June 2022.

We should also mention that both Paul Murphy and Dan McCrum had signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) entertainment agency back in 2020 to represent them across all platforms. These are obviously film, television, books, as well as podcasts.

