Where Are Kayla Turner and Michael Williams Now?

By the time Alicia Deans’ decomposing remains were found in the woods in Clarendon, North Carolina, the authorities knew how she ended up there and who was responsible for it. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Night That Didn’t End: Murder in the Wetlands’ delves into how Nathan Tyler Jr.’s plot to stage a robbery ended with Alicia’s death. At the time, he had help from Kayla Turner and Michael Williams. So, if you’re wondering what happened to them, here’s what we know.

Who Are Kayla Turner and Michael Williams?

Alicia, a mother of two, went missing on April 28, 2015. The authorities didn’t get very far until Kayla Turner, then 18, came forward with some crucial information about two weeks later. She told the police that she was with Alicia that night and knew what had happened to her. Kayla’s testimony ultimately proved essential in bringing the people responsible to justice. Among them were Michael Williams, her then-boyfriend, and Nathan Tyler Jr.

According to Kayla, Nathan wanted Alicia’s car because he hoped to kidnap his ex-girlfriend. So, Kayla agreed to help, bringing Alicia to Nathan’s home under false pretenses. Nathan wanted to stage a robbery with Kayla and Michael’s help in order to get the car. Kayla later stated that the plan was supposed to end with Alicia being left at an abandoned house, bound. However, things took a far darker turn later.

While Kayla and Alicia were at Nathan’s, Michael, then 31, arrived with a gun and asked them to lie on the ground. Then, he asked Kayla to bind Alicia’s hands before tying up Kayla himself. Nathan arrived after that, and Michael pretended to steal from him. Kayla then said that Michael stole some money and a cellphone from Alicia. After that, he forced them into Alicia’s car, putting her in the trunk.

Then, Michael was dropped off at his house, after which Kayla said they drove around with Alicia still in the trunk. Then, Nathan went to the wooded area in Clarendon, where Kayla saw him take Alicia into the woods. Kayla then claimed to hear a gunshot and saw Nathan come back alone. When she asked him about Alicia, Nathan reportedly said that she was gone.

Where Are Kayla Turner and Michael Williams Today?

Nathan, who initially said he was involved, later recanted and blamed everything on Michael. He claimed to have heard a gunshot from the woods after Michael took Kayla and Alicia. However, Alicia didn’t return. Nathan stated that Michael threatened to kill his son if he spoke to anyone about it. Kayla and Michael ultimately took plea deals and agreed to testify against Nathan.

In January 2018, Michael pled guilty to second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. Kayla also pled guilty to the same charges. At their sentencing hearing in Feb 2018, the defense claimed that Michael had a difficult childhood filled with drug abuse. They further stated that he had developmental disabilities. Kayla’s loved ones mentioned that she lost her brothers at a young age in a fire that she survived, leading her to become suicidal and spend time at a psychiatric facility.

Ultimately, Michael was sentenced to 219-221 behind bars for his involvement. Prison records indicate that he remains incarcerated at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg, North Carolina. On the other hand, Kayla was handed down 240 months in prison. Records indicate that she is serving her sentence at Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.

