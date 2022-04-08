Where Are Linda Collins’ Kids Now?

Former Arkansas state senator Linda Collins was tragically found murdered on June 4, 2019, outside her Pocahontas home. Later, it was discovered that she had been brutally stabbed to death by her close friend and political aide, Rebecca O’Donnell. Linda and her husband Philip Smith divorced in 2018, and her death deeply impacted their son Butch Smith and daughter Heather Tate Williams. The details of the shocking case shook the nation and are elaborately depicted on NBC’s ‘Dateline‘ in the episode titled ‘The Hands of a Killer.’ However, if you wonder how Linda’s kids are doing presently, we’ve got all the information you need. Let’s begin!

Who are Linda’s Kids?

Linda Collins’ son Butch Smith was the one who found his deceased mother on that unfortunate day when he went to visit her with his grandfather Benny Collins. He was seemingly in the armed forces before and was settled in Pocahontas at the time of his mother’s death. In addition, he helped her with managing her hotel and attended political events with her. “I will never not be able to see that picture burned into my brain…The last memory of her that I have was of me making that 911 call and trying not to vomit all over at the sight and smell of my mother’s body,” shared a shattered Butch in his statement on the day of Rebecca’s verdict on August 6, 2020.

On the other hand, Linda’s daughter Heather Tate Williams is married to John Williams, a former US Marine Corps officer. One can only imagine how deeply disturbed both the siblings were, as more details of their mother’s murder came to light. When Rebecca was awarded her prison sentence, Heather expressed her relief in her statement.

“No amount of punishment will ever fill that void that Rebecca O’Donnell made in our lives the day she killed our mother. Today we find some shred of peace that Rebecca O’Donnell will be put away in prison for a very long time, unable to hurt anyone else,” said Heather. Butch then added, “I would like to say that what happened to my mother was an awful deed, carried out of hate, jealousy, and greed. I believe that Rebecca O’Donnell was stealing money from my mother and when my mother confronted her about it, she snapped and stabbed my mother to death in a fit of rage and perceived self-perseverance (to try to prevent herself from going to jail). ”

What Butch said was proved to be true as Rebecca had indeed stolen some gold and silver coins from Linda’s home and sold them in Little Rock and Memphis for the total amount of $15,100 in 2018. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Additional charges included two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder and solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.

Where are Linda’s Kids Now?

As per our sources, Heather Tate Williams resides in Bryant, Arkansas with her husband John and her son Reese. Though she is on social media, she is not extremely active there and mostly shares information about social welfare causes. Meanwhile, Butch Smith lives in Pocahontas with his wife and two sons, Jackson and Brayden.

The former armed forces officer is highly passionate about helping army veterans and even conducted an online fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project on his birthday in November 2021. Not much else is known about Heather and Butch since they prefer to be rather private about their lives. Both siblings have shared their experiences during the investigation of their mother’s death on ‘Dateline’ and are presently focused on healing along with their families.

