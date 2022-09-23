Where Are Megan Getrum’s Parents Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Wreckage’ highlights Reginald Kimbro’s crime spree throughout Texas. It ended in March 2022 after he was convicted of two murders and double the number of sexual assaults, sending him away for life. One of the victims was Megan Getrum, a 36-year-old woman killed while on a hike at a park in Plano, Texas. The news of her passing left her parents, Diane and Leonard Getrum, with a gaping hole in their lives. If you’re wondering what happened to them since then, here’s what we know.

Who Are Megan Getrum’s Parents?

Megan Leigh Getrum was born to Leonard and Diane Getrum in September 1980. She grew up with her brother, Jeff, and was close to her parents. Diane later talked about her daughter’s love for travel. It started with a high school trip abroad, eventually leading the 36-year-old to visit places like Scotland, Ireland, and Peru. She fondly remembered her daughter’s knack for trying out the food at every place she visited and how she traveled with her grandparents, Frank and Barbara Cochrane.

According to Diane, Megan had last traveled to India with her grandparents and looked forward to visiting other places in the future. On April 14, 2017, Megan went to the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano for a hike. However, the young woman was not seen or heard from after that. Her disappearance came just days after 22-year-old Molly Matheson’s body was discovered by her mother, Tracy, in Fort Worth, Texas.

On April 15, 2017, Megan’s body was found in Lake Roy Hubbard in Texas, ending the search for her and leaving Diane and Leonard devastated. In the end, the authorities found physical evidence that linked Reginald to Molly and Megan’s rape and murder. While Molly was his ex-girlfriend, the investigators didn’t think he knew Megan. Witnesses reported seeing him in Megan’s apartment complex sometime before she vanished; a car registered to Reginald’s father was seen in the parking lot.

Where Are Megan Getrum’s Parents Today?

In March 2022, Reginald Kimbro was convicted of the murders and sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Diane was present in the court and delivered a victim impact statement. She talked about how Jeff lost the best sister he could ever hope to have. Diane also stated that initially, Reginald had haunted her, but that wasn’t the case anymore.

Diane added, “But my life is too short to spend any more time of him. Today, I am going to walk out that door because I have mountains to climb and silly snacks to sample, and people who love me and who I love in return.” Since then, Diane and Leonard Getrum have maintained a low profile. It’s unclear what they currently do, but from what we can tell, they live in Sherman, Texas.

