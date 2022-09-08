With Netflix’s ‘Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer’ exploring the atrocious saga of Ram Niranjan (better known by his moniker Raja Kolander), we get a deep insight into who he really is. After all, this three-part original details not only his alleged offenses as a car looter turned murderer and a suspected cannibal but also his indigenous background as well as familial experiences. So now, if you are curious to learn more about his three children in particular — with a specific focus on their opinions, interpersonal connections, and current standing — we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Raja Kolander’s Children?

Raja is reportedly a proud father of three, two sons followed by a daughter, all of whom he consciously named after different elements of the democratic judicial system to make them stand out. They are Adalat, which translates to court; Zamant, which means bail; and Andolan, which denotes protest — although he did claim in the production that Zamant’s actual name is Naveen Kumar. “My father was a really good person,” his daughter assuredly recalled in the docuseries. “He was really nice… He could not bear to see us in pain… He’d treat us well and take good care of us.”

That’s why it came as a complete shock to the then-kids when Raja was apprehended for the mid-December 2000 murder of thriving Allahabadi journalist Dhirendra Singh mere four days later. The truth is officials even took his wife, Phoolan Devi, and his sons into custody around the time on suspicion, just for the latter to be released for good within 20 days, as per the Netflix original. Adalat was only “14 or 15,” yet he still stood up for his father by asking detectives “why they were troubling him” and to actually “find the real culprits,” making it clear he believed in Raja’s innocence.

Where Are Raja Kolander’s Children Now?

From what we can tell, it appears as if Adalat as well as Andolan continue to back their father to the best of their abilities to this day — Zamant likely does so too, but not much is known about him. This is the reason the former two siblings actually featured in ‘Indian Predator’ to share their side of the story, yet their similar narratives contradicted Raja’s when it came to the intricacies of it. They couldn’t really comment on any aspect of the offense since they weren’t involved, so their portrayal of Raja’s lifestyle before 2000 was the piece that proved different from his assertions.

Nevertheless, the siblings are still vehement supporters of their father, with Andolan even going as far as to state, “I saw on YouTube, someone claimed ‘Raja used to eat brains, he was ferocious, he was a scary vampire…’ Is he insane? Would his wife and kids be there if he was like this?”

Coming to their whereabouts, even though it seems like all three Kolander children continue to reside in Uttar Pradesh, India, they do prefer to stay well away from the limelight these days. Therefore, apart from the fact Adalat Singh presently works as a private school educator, we unfortunately do not know any recent details of their personal or professional endeavors.

