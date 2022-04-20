Steven Stayner became a household name in 1980 when he returned home after being kidnapped about seven years earlier. Despite the severe trauma that he dealt with when he lived with his kidnapper, Steven went on to make a life for himself, marrying and having children. He had a son, Steven Jr, and a daughter, Ashley. Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ delves into the circumstances surrounding Steven being taken and how he finally escaped, saving a 5-year-old in the process. So, if you’re curious to find out where Steven Jr is today, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Steven Stayner’s Wife and Kids?

After Steven made the miraculous escape and returned home to his parents in Merced, California, he was the center of media attention. Over the next few years, he had some trouble adjusting to living with his family. Steven had disciplinary issues at school and racked up more than $1000 in traffic fines by the time he was 19 years old. But things began to change when he met Jody Edmondson.

The couple dated for a year before marrying in June 1985. At the time, Steven was 20 years old, and Jody was 17. Over the next few years, the couple had Ashley and Steven Jr, born a year apart. But at the same time, they dealt with a lot of disagreements. In the time leading up to Steven’s sudden death in 1989, the couple had been estranged but were working towards making things better.

Steven was quite protective of Ashley and Steven Jr, given what happened to him. He said, “They don’t go out unless I go with them or there’s someone outside watching. If they’re just out on the porch, the door is always open. As long as I can see them and hear their voices, I’m OK.” But in September 1989, the family was dealt a terrible tragedy when Steven met with a road accident while on his way back home. At the time, the 24-year-old was driving a motorcycle and collided with a car in the front.

Where Are Steven Stayner’s Wife and Kids Now?

While Steven Jr was only two years old when his father died, he learned about his life later on despite the family’s unwillingness to discuss it. Steven Jr. did believe his father was a hero because he saved another child’s life. As for where he is currently, Steven Jr calls Merced, California, his home. He is married with children, and from what we can tell, both Steven Jr and his wife previously served in the US Army. These days, he mostly spends time with loved ones and takes a keen interest in motorbikes. As for Jody, a 2007 report placed her in Montana.

