Ashley Stayner was just a preschooler when she lost her father in a road accident in 1989. But as she grew up, she learned more about his remarkable life and everything he went through. Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ chronicles the incredible story of Steven Stayner, who was kidnapped when he was only seven years old. But Steven was home safe only after seven more years and the kidnapping of another child. The docuseries also features Ashley, who shares stories about what she learned regarding her father. So, if you’re wondering where Ashley is today, here’s what we know.

Who is Ashley Stayner?

Ashley was born to Steven Stayner and Jody Edmondson, who married in 1985. By the time Ashley had turned three years old, her father had passed away but left behind an incredible story of survival. Stanley was taken in 1972, lived through abuse at the hands of his kidnapper for about seven years, and escaped in 1980 with a 5-year-old who was another kidnapping victim.

But for Ashley, all she had of her father were faint memories since she was so young when he died. As she grew up, her family wasn’t of help either because they were reluctant to talk about it. Ashley said recently, “I grew up learning everything about my dad and his whole story through the media. It’s just interesting to know how the human mind works and how [the] environment can turn somebody into what they are.”

The Stayner family was in the news yet again in 1999 when Steven’s brother, Cary, killed four women and later confessed to the slayings. Over the years, the family had to deal with the media dissecting the story many times. But in a recent interview, Ashley said that when she was approached regarding participating in the documentary, she felt it would be an excellent opportunity to do something new. Furthermore, Ashley talked about having the support of her grandmother.

Where is Ashley Stayner Now?

Now in her 30s, Ashley lives in Atwater, California. She is a self-confessed true crime fan, adding, “I think true crime shows that different side of what people can be.” Like her brother, Steven Jr, Ashley was also a part of the military, serving in the US Air Force for four years between 2007 and 2011. Apart from that, she seemingly attended a military university. A few years ago, Ashley reportedly dealt with more tragedy when she lost her partner. Today, Ashley lives with her daughter and is focused on raising her.

