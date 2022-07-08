Where Are Taylor and Ajay From How to Build a Sex Room Now?

With a fresh new twist on home renovation reality shows, Netflix’s ‘How To Build a Sex Room’ revolves around Melanie Rose as she builds safe spaces for couples to be intimate. While the idea of a sex room can repel many, Melanie feels it is quite essential in today’s life as it helps a pair explore their fantasies in a safe and comfortable environment. Thus, throughout the show, Melanie meets with several clients and learns about their kinks and fantasies before designing an area that perfectly complements their desires.

Taylor Stonack and AyJay Lasater were one of the couples who employed Melanie’s services in ‘How to Build a Sex Room’ season 1. While Melanie was able to fulfill their desires, fans are pretty interested to find out where the couple is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Taylor Stonack and AyJay Lasater’s How to Build a Sex Room Journey

Interestingly, Taylor and AyJay met for the first time in September 2019, when both of them were attending a Sofars concert in Denver. Although they were attracted to each other the moment their eyes met, the two were quite shy to engage in conversation and only did so once encouraged by their friends. Nevertheless, once they got to know each other, the pair discovered that they had similar interests and experiences, which helped them get pretty comfortable. Before long, the friendship turned romantic, and the couple has been together since then.

While on the show, Taylor and AyJay mentioned that they loved experimenting with sex and were always open to trying new things. However, fulfilling some of their fantasies was challenging without a proper setup and equipment. Besides, since they were both Rock and Roll fans, they wanted Melanie Rose to build them a similarly themed basement sex room that would allow them to experiment in peace. When Melanie sat down with the couple, she realized they wanted to explore each other’s kinks but had no idea how to go about it. Thus, apart from building a sex room, she even took the couple to Ti and Iszi, two kink coaches, who took them through the basics of a BDSM relationship. Ultimately, Taylor and AyJay were overjoyed by the results and were pleasantly surprised at how Melanie transformed their cramped basement into a spacious sex dungeon.

Where Are Taylor Stonack and AyJay Lasater Now?

We are delighted to report that Taylor and AyJay are still going strong as they reside together in Denver, Colorado. While Taylor is employed as a Community and Engagement Manager at Melio, she even established her own social media promotion company, Sweet Potato Social, which she runs to this very day. On the other hand, AyJay worked at Lockheed Martin before co-establishing his satellite imagery start-up, Albedo, in 2020.

From the looks of it, Taylor and AyJay are still very much in love and often take time out of their busy schedule to spend with each other. Their social media accounts are also chock full of couples’ pictures and the memories they make together. When celebrating their anniversary in January 2022, Taylor shared an adorable clip of them both and wrote, “Not sure how I got so lucky, but I do know that I deserve every bit of this happiness. 😍” On the other hand, AyJay appears immensely grateful for his girlfriend’s love, as he often features her on his social media profile. It is heartwarming to witness their flourishing love story, and we hope they remain happy for the years to come.

