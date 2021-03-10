Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ has given the ‘Last Chance’ franchise a new life by turning towards junior college basketball instead of focusing only on junior college American football. With the series highlighting powerhouse athletes and renowned coaches who would go to any extent for their players’ welfare, we see a tale of compassion and conviction like no other. In simpler words, ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ broadens the scope of Greg Whiteley’s sports documentary empire in a way nothing ever has. So let’s find out what the cast members of the series are currents up to, shall we?

Coach John Mosley

Having started his college basketball career with the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Huskies, Captain John Mosley has now come full circle by being the head coach for the same. The only missing aspect for him is the California state championship title. However, he maintains his hope of one day lifting that trophy as well. But, in saying that, the Coach’s main aim of providing his players with an opportunity to create a better life for themselves remains his top priority. Thus, he is still at ELAC, keeping close to his roots and his family.

Coach Kenneth Hunter

Coach Kenneth “Ken” Hunter was an incredible athlete. But unfortunately, when he was at the LA Trade Tech College, trying to get his collegiate basketball career rolling, he met with an accident that left him paralyzed. A friendly fight with his roommate turned into life in a wheelchair. Yet, when Coach Ken realized that he could still be around his favorite sport due to his skills, he made his way back as a trainer. Currently, he is not only an Assistant Coach and Lead Recruiter for ELAC, but he is also the General Manager and Head Coach at California Basketball Association.

Coach Rob Robinson

Although Coach Robert “Rob” Robinson is the latest addition to the ELAC basketball coaching team, his experience shines through everything he does. Having helmed a successful two-decade run as a head coach at Notre Dame High School, Coach Rob has been named Cal-Hi State Coach of the Year, SCIBCA Southern Section Coach of the Year, and the Press-Enterprise Coach of the Year. So now, hoping to move up to the ladder and land a full-time post with ELAC, he continues to be an Assistant Coach there. He is also a part-time virtual teacher for a couple of institutions.

Deshaun Highler

Deshaun Highler, the Shooting Guard and Captain for the ELAC Huskies’ 2019-20 basketball season, is currently a computer science major at the University of California, Sacramento, or Sacramento State. In his junior year, Deshaun is playing Division I basketball as a Guard for the Hornets. Having been given the opportunity to perform in eight games for them until now, he is averaging at 5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, with his field game percentage being 41.2%.

Malik Muhammad

After averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting at 56.4% from the field and 70.7% from the line in his last season with the Huskies, Malik Muhammad, a Center, has been recruited by Central Michigan University, where he’s decided to major in psychology. The Narbonne High School graduate has officially joined the Chippewas for the 2020-21 season, having played 19 games for them as of yet. The 6’9″, 235 lbs athlete is currently averaging at 5.5 points and 1.4 blocks per game, with his overall field game percentage being 54.2%.

Joe Hampton

Being one of the most crucial cast members in ‘Last Chance U: Basketball,’ Joe Hampton, the Power Forward and Center for the ELAC Huskies and a dropdown from Penn State, is back in the Division I basketball game after four long years. Standing at 6’8″ and 250 lbs, he is currently serving as a Forward for Long Beach State with 16 games under his belt. The American Studies major is averaging at 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists per game, with his field game percentage being 44.4%.

KJ Allen

As a Small Forward, KJ Allen became a star for the Huskies within a year of his joining. And in the 2019-20 season, the 6’6″, 225 lbs athlete averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, with his shooting percentage being an incredible 68.9%. Therefore, it is no surprise that he got offers from Rutgers University, Western Kentucky, LMU, Fresno State, San Diego State, Oregon State, Washington State, University of Southern California, and a few more. Ultimately, though, the Los Angeles native decided to stick to his hometown and verbally committed to the University of Southern California, which still stands today.

