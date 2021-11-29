Where Are The Great British Bake Off Season 12 Winners Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off‘ is an exciting cooking reality show that gathers together many promising amateur bakers and puts them through numerous challenges in a hunt for the best. The challenges stretch from bakers whipping up their own recipes to testing their technical and professional prowess. Additionally, with each subsequent round upping the difficulty, only the very best make it to the top. With season 12 now behind us, fans have been clamoring to know where the cast is at present. Let’s have a look, shall we?

Where is Lizzie Acker Now?

A Car production operative from Liverpool, Lizzie Acker, impressed judges with her baking abilities. Even though she revealed that she has ADHD and dyslexia, Lizzie was highly committed to her performance. She fell short towards the very end and ended the season in 5th Place. While on the show, Lizzie mentioned that the thing she missed the most was her dog, and thus, after her exit, the first thing she did was reconnect and spend some quality time with her pooch. Lizzie has also been enjoying life with friends and baking up delicious treats, as is evident from her social media posts. Additionally, while appearing on ‘The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice,’ Lizzie announced that she was moving away from her parents’ garden and had bought a home of her own.

Where is Jürgen Krauss Now?

Originally a native of Germany, Jürgen Krauss became known for his bread-baking expertise during his time on the series. Thought to be the favorite to win by many, fans made their displeasure quite clear when Jürgen was eliminated in the 4th position. Staying without his wife for weeks was quite difficult, and thus, upon exiting the show, Jürgen looked forward to spending some quality family time. His social media stands witness to the love he shares for his family as well as his outstanding baking skills, as Jürgen often documents his creations. Moreover, it even seems like Jurgen appeared on the BBC Good Food Show. At present, Jürgen resides with his family in Brighton, East Sussex, and is employed as a Database Administrator at Prospectus.

Where is Crystelle Pereira Now?

Interestingly, Crystelle Pereira developed an interest in baking during the lockdown and was encouraged to apply for the show by her sisters. Originally an analyst at Goldman Sachs, she impressed judges with her brilliant baking skills and was the only woman out of the three finalists. However, she failed to succeed in the final and ended the season as a runner-up. Unfortunately, Crystelle prefers privacy and hasn’t revealed much about her life after the show. However, she documents her baking and cooking skills through social media, often amazing her followers with treats she whips up. Moreover, with Crystelle enjoying singing and traveling with friends, she is undoubtedly enjoying life in her own way post-filming.

Where is Chigs Parmar Now?

Will Chirag took on the nickname of Chigs after deciding to participate in the baking competition. A Sales manager from Leicester, Chigs wowed all with his baking skills but lost out to Giuseppe Dell’Anno in the season finale. The lockdown was responsible for making Chigs fall in love with baking, and from the looks of it, his family is his most significant support. The Leicester sales manager shares a beautiful bond with his loved ones, especially his mother, and has been making wonderful memories with them post-filming. It is also quite lovely to witness Chigs’ adorable relationship with his nephew, Emile. Additionally, Chigs revealed how close he was to his late father, who passed away at a young age and issued a heartfelt tribute after the finale. With Chigs now involved in baking and spending quality time with his family, we wish him the very best for the future.

Where is Giuseppe Dell’Anno Now?

Giuseppe Dell’Anno won everyone’s hearts and walked away with the grand prize on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ season 12. Known for his mouth-watering Italian recipes, Giuseppe was quite confident about his skills and bested everyone in the season finale. Moreover, his charming and amicable personality also made him quite a few lifelong friends while on the show. Since the show ended, Giuseppe has engaged with fans on social media and posted pictures of his delicious creations. Although he prefers living under the radar and hasn’t revealed much about his personal life post-filming, Giuseppe now works as an R&D Senior Manager at Sealed Air Corporation and seems to be residing in Milan, Italy.

Read More: Is The Great British Bake Off Scripted?