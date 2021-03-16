Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fatal Vows: Hell on Wheels’ explores the shocking murders of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn in the town of Sodus, New York. The couple was shot dead in the driveway of their home on October 22, 2018. As the investigation went on, Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, who also happened to be the ex-partner of Joshua Niles, were arrested and charged in connection to the murders. Curious to know where they are now? We’ve got you covered.

Who Are Tim Dean and Charlene Childers?

Charlene Childers met Tim Dean while she was living in Texas and working as an animal control officer for the Dumas Police Department in 2016. She moved there with her kids after ending things with Joshua Niles. She left her then-husband, Jace Childers, to be with Tim and eventually married him. Living with both their respective children, it came to light that Tim was an abusive parent who had yelled at and hit his child. This eventually led to his arrest and Charlene losing custody of her children to Joshua.

It was at this moment that Charlene hatched a plan with Tim to kill Joshua in order to regain custody of her children. To avert suspicion away from them, they maintained that they were going through a divorce. In fact, at the candlelight vigil held for Joshua and Amber, Charlene showed up with Kyle Muller, a boyfriend of hers from when she was younger. The investigation finally came to a head when their accomplice, Bron Bohlar, divulged details about the plan and being a part of it after failing a polygraph test. The led to the questioning and swift arrests of Tim and Charlene. In addition, a ski mask found very close to the scene of the crime had DNA evidence linking it to Tim.

Where Are Tim Dean and Charlene Childers Now?

Tim Dean was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He was charged on 6 counts which included first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He remains in Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, according to prison records. It must be noted that Tim Dean never stated that he was guilty of the murders.

Charlene Childers was sentenced to a reduced time of 28 years in prison in exchange for testifying against Tim Dean. She was charged on 2 counts: first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The second-degree murder charges were dropped in return for her cooperation. As per the latest reports, she remains at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in New York. The earliest she can be released is on October 25, 2042. (Bron Bohlar, the other accomplice, was released after serving about 16 months in prison).

