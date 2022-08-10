Where Are Tim Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar Now?

CBS News’ ’48 Hours: The Shape of A Killer’ dives deep into the happenings in Texas in 2014 that sent chills down the spine of the nation. In December 2014, the city of Austin in Texas was shaken by the consecutive murders of three victims in a span of nine days. The eery similarities in the modus operandi of the killer got the authorities concerned about whether a serial killer was at play in Austin. On December 6, 2014, the much beloved Director of the Christian Choral Society, Kathy Lynn Blair was found murdered in her home by her son, Joe Hargis. The 53-year-old had been strangled, stabbed several times, and finally lacerated across her neck. Except for a few pieces of jewelry, the police could not find any evidence of a burglary gone wrong.

9 days later, the Austin police had to investigate another murder – this time of an elderly couple who resided around 5 miles from Kathy’s neighborhood on Tamarack Trail. Sidney Shelton, 85, and his wife, Billie Shelton, 83, had been married happily for 64 years. They were found murdered in their bed, with Billy stabbed violently in the face several times, including in one of her eyes. The crime scene and the murder method looked like a nearly exact copy of that of Kathy’s. The police tried their hard to catch a break, straining to find a link between the two incidents.

Suddenly two lucky breakthroughs came their way – a friend mentioned one suspicious handyman named Tim Parlin, who Kathy complained about the last spring, and a neighbor of Kathy accidentally filmed the killer going into Kathy’s house with his thermal scope. The two clues led the investigators to Tim Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar, both of whom eventually confessed to their wrongdoings and the parts they played in the murder of Kathy. However, the police could not tie them to the murder of the Shelton couples. Intrigued to learn about the current whereabouts of the killers? Well, here is what we found out.

Where Is Tim Parlin Now?

Tim Parlin was a handyman who had been hired by Kathy’s landlord in May 2014 to install a French drain in the backyard and add sod. However, Kathy had complained about Parlin’s work according to the landlord. As a result, Parlin believed that he was paid lower than he what should have been originally paid. Court affidavits reflect that Parlin told police he was “not one to toy with,” “you don’t screw me!” and “if you put yourself in my way… I got to do something.” Parlin had been convicted of stealing jewelry and spending time in prison before.

When the investigators approached Parlin, he gave a false alibi to prove his innocence and refused to let the police inside his room in a short-stay hotel by claiming his wife was asleep inside. However, the police discerned that the alibi was a lie and returned to pay him another visit. Parlin owned a truck at that time, which was in direct contrast with the vehicle filmed by Kathy’s neighbor. But the investigators also discovered that his sister owned a green Toyota. This time around Parlin was not present and his wife consented to a search of the room. Investigators combed the room thoroughly, only to discover a pawn shop receipt mentioning a pendant that Parlin had pawned the same day Kathy was murdered. Surveillance video at the shop showed Parlin and his sister’s car, the automobile being an exact match of the one recorded with the thermal scope.

The police returned with a warrant to impound the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of Kathy’s blood in the passenger seat. Parlin was brought to the station and confessed to the burglaries and aiding a Shawn Gant-Benalcazar in the murder of Kathy. He was charged with the murder of Kathy and the Shelton couple and also burglary charges. A Travis County jury found Parlin guilty of the charges and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Parlin’s lawyer proffered Parlin’s innocence by saying his client repeatedly stated, “He’s said over and over again his hands did not murder anyone. His hands did not injure anyone.” Parlin appealed the sentencing but the First Court of Appeals in Houston upheld the judgment in 2019. As per prison records, he remains incarcerated at the H. H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

Where Is Shawn Gant-Benalcazar Now?

When Parlin mentioned Shawn’s name in the heat of the interrogation, the police were skeptical. He lived in Galveston, Texas, and had no criminal history. With a degree in Microbiology, he used to be a science teacher at a high school. The investigators intended to talk to him to eliminate him from the suspect list. But by the end of the interview, Shawn confessed to Kathy’s murder.

He gave several conflicting events during the course of the interview. Shawn claimed that he was in the car when Parlin drove to Kathy’s house and came out with a bloody pillowcase that had jewelry in it. He contrasted this claim with another one, stating he was threatened to steal jewelry from Kathy by Parlin. Finally, he admitted to murdering Kathy, stating she woke up during the burglary. According to him, “[She] lunged at me, grabbed the knife, tried to wrestle it out of my hand, and it was a struggle. And I stabbed her in the neck… I didn’t even want to do it. I was trying to get the jewelry without doing it.” The police also noticed that his gait and physique matched the thermal video recordings of the killer and his shoe prints matched the ones left at the crime scene.

Shawn was tried in April 2018, when he claimed that his testimony was a result of an act of coercion on the part of the police. None but one jury member believed him, resulting in the trial being declared a mistrial. The 33-year-old was again tried in October 2018, where he claimed that Parlin threatened him to keep quiet and he (Parlin) had murdered Kathy. However, this time around, the jury found him guilty and he was also sentenced to life in prison without any chance of parole. According to official records, he is currently serving his sentence at the W. F. Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas.

