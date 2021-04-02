Shawn Rech’s ‘White Boy’ chronicles the compelling story of Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. who used to work as an FBI informant in the 1980s. He was eventually arrested in 1987 for possession of cocaine but was sentenced to life in prison without parole under a law that was repealed later. He could only get out of prison about 32 years later while life outside passed him by and his children grew up without him having a chance to experience that. Curious to know what they are up to and if Richard has been married since? Here’s everything we know!

Where Are Rick Wershe Jr.’s Fiance and Children Today?

Richard Wershe Jr. went to prison when he was 17 years old. He was convicted of possession of cocaine. Under the much-criticized 650 Lifer law, Richard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had to endure a life where his family, especially his children, went on with their lives without him. Since he has been released though, Richard got a chance to make up for the lost time. He was able to spend more time with his family that now included three children and six grandchildren. Richard has also been active regarding the rehabilitation of former prison inmates and has been vocal about bringing out changes in the present prison system in the country.

On the personal front, Richard has been engaged to Michelle MacDonald. They had been dating since they were twelve years old. After his release, Michelle stated, “We were very overwhelmed. Everything went as planned. (He’s) happy, healthy and excited (and) emotional. All the things I guess you expect after 32 years.” From what we can tell, they live in New Baltimore, Michigan, with their two dogs Rosie and Sophie.

Richard had always stated that one of his biggest regrets was not being able to be a father to his three children. He did the best he could through phone calls and occasional meetings while he was in prison. It has been his priority to reconnect with them and spend more time with his grandchildren, something he didn’t get to do with his kids.

Richard’s son, who goes by Rich W, is about 32 years old now. He graduated from the University of Michigan and was last reported to be working a white-collar job. During the screening of ‘White Boy Rick’ a Hollywood adaptation of Richard’s life, he stated that his father was smarter and more caring than what the movie had portrayed. As for his two daughters and the six grandchildren, not much is known about them. It is understandable that they tend to stay away from the limelight though, given Richard’s case had garnered national interest throughout his time in and out of the prison.

