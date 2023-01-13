Where Are Yvonne Wallis, Michael and Jedidiah Heath Now?

The generally peaceful town of Bayview, Idaho, witnessed a terrifying incident when Patricia Heath, her mother-in-law, Yvonne Wallis, her son, Jedidiah, and her husband, Michael, were attacked by their neighbor, Larry Cragun, in December 2010. While the attack resulted in Patricia’s death, the other three members of the family were left traumatized and injured. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Dead Silent: Madness On The Lake’ takes the viewer through the gruesome incident and follows the investigation that got to the bottom of the matter. If you are interested in the details of the case and want to learn more, we have you covered.

Who Are Yvonne Wallis, Michael Heath, and Jedidiah Heath?

Longtime residents of Bayview, Idaho, Yvonne, Michael, and Jedidiah shared a home with Michael’s wife, Patricia Heath, and their life seemed perfect to the outside eye. Belonging to a tight-knit community, the Heaths were described as one of the most helpful and welcoming families in the area. They have always been on excellent terms with most of the townsfolk and have never hesitated to offer assistance wherever needed. Moreover, they were also known for standing beside members of the community in times of crisis, which made the sudden attack on them all the more shocking.

When Larry Cragun, his wife, Katie, and their daughter, Emma, moved to Bayview, Idaho, the Heaths were the first to welcome them to the community. They even called the Craguns to barbeque parties, and Michael seemed to get along with Larry in the initial few days. However, the show mentioned that Larry had a history of mental health issues, and once he lost his job in the marina, things went downhill. He would spend most of his time at the local bar, and Katie eventually decided to move to her sister’s house with Emma.

She even shared her decision with Patricia and Yvonne, who supported her and asked Jedidiah to drive her out of town. The separation from his wife irked Larry further, and he started living like a recluse, constantly in fear of being attacked. Patricia, Michael, Jedidiah, and Yvonne were spending a quiet evening on December 20, 2010, when their neighbor, Larry Cragun, walked into their home. Since most people in Bayview trusted each other, residents rarely locked their doors, and Larry was able to walk straight to the living room, where he found the family gathered around the television.

As soon as the Heaths noticed Larry, they stood up to greet him, but he brought out a hammer and began attacking mercilessly. All four members of the family suffered blows to their heads, and once Larry fled the scene, Michael and Jedidiah rushed to Patricia’s side as she appeared severely injured. Moreover, they even called 911 and asked for help, but the injuries led to Patricia’s death the following day. Incidentally, hours after committing the crime, Larry boasted about attacking the Heaths while drinking at the local pub, and the patrons did not waste any time in handing him over to law enforcement authorities.

Where Are Yvonne Wallis, Michael Heath, and Jedidiah Heath?

While Yvonne, Michael, and Jedidiah, were left injured and shocked after the attack, they gradually recovered under medical care. However, the news of Patricia’s death devastated the family, and to this day, Yvonne misses her daughter-in-law terribly. Ever since Patricia came into the family, she had been like a daughter to Yvonne, and the two shared an incredibly intimate bond. Hence, it was naturally tough for her to accept such an unfair and cruel death.

Moreover, the injuries that Yvonne suffered from the attack brought a whole lot of health complications, and she had to undergo a host of surgeries and treatments. Unfortunately, since all three survivors of the attack were struggling to get by, they faced quite a lot of financial trouble, and Yvonne was only able to get the medical care she required once the community stepped in to help.

Since the attack, the family has embraced privacy and chosen to keep their personal life under wraps. While a 2011 report mentioned that Yvonne was still residing in the Bayview house where the attack transpired, Michael was living alone in his RV. However, from the looks of it, the Heaths have now shifted to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and have built up a life surrounded by family and friends. We are also glad to report that Jedidiah is engaged to Sabrina Heath, and we wish them the very best for the years to come.

