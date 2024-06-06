Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: All Filming Locations

Based on the 2019 biography titled ‘Kaiser Karl: The Life of Karl Lagerfeld’ written by Raphaëlle Bacqué, ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ is a French biographical drama series that is a creation of Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have, and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Set in 1972, the narrative focuses on an up-and-coming 38-year-old ready-to-wear designer named Karl Lagerfeld, who is still trying to make a name for himself in the Parisian fashion industry. While Yves Saint Laurent is a force to be reckoned with, Karl’s ambition and determination to overthrow the brand and become the most famous French fashion designer takes over.

Through his sheer perseverance, Karl Lagerfeld manages to become the head designer and creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own fashion label. Apart from chronicling the epic rivalry between Karl and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, Pierre Berge, the show also explores the former’s love story with Jacques de Bascher. Led by the stellar performance from Daniel Brühl, the historical drama series also features a bunch of other talented actors, including Théodore Pellerin, Arnaud Valois, Alex Lutz, Agnès Jaoui, and Sunnyi Melles. The fast-paced story-telling is matched by the constantly changing backdrops between Paris, Rome, and Monaco, where the iconic story unfolds.

Where is Becoming Karl Lagerfeld Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ took place in various locations across Europe — Paris, France; Rome, Italy; and Monaco. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Hulu production got underway in early March 2023 and supposedly wrapped up in four months or so, in July of the same year. Given the larger-than-life subject matter, the production of the first season of the show involved more than 2,200 extras and more than 40 sets, which were used to serve as apartments, fashion show venues, and couture houses.

Paris, France

A major portion of ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ is lensed in the capital of France — Paris. Thanks to its historical landmarks and monuments, the cast and crew members do not have to modify the streets of Paris too much, as they do a great job serving as the backdrops of projects set in the 1970s. The exterior portions are likely to feature several attractions and buildings situated in the French capital, such as the Musée National d’Art Moderne, Musée d’Orsay, the Eiffel Tower, the Centre Pompidou, Rue de Rivoli, and Place des Vosges.

Rome, Italy

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ also travels all the way to the capital city of Italy — Rome. In comparison to Paris, Rome is home to many more cultural and historically significant, making it an ideal filming site for a show like ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.’ While most of the shooting occurred outdoors, a few prominent scenes are reportedly taped inside actual establishments and the sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around the Italian capital.

Monaco

Given Monaco’s proximity to France, the filming unit also sets up camp in the Principality of Monaco in order to shoot additional portions of ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.’ What makes it more of a favorable shooting location is the fact that it does not have a tax incentive for production. Located a few kilometers west of the Italian region of Liguria, Monaco has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ ‘Once Upon a Crime…,’ ‘The Dog of Christmas,’ ‘Murder Mystery,’ and ‘Rebecca.’

Read More: Best Period Dramas on Hulu