Bodkin: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

‘Bodkin’ is a dark comedy thriller series that revolves around a group of podcasters — Gilbert Power, Dove, and Emmy — who pool their love for adventure and solving mysteries as they embark on a dangerous mission to investigate the disappearance of three strangers that occurred 25 years ago, in the idyllic Irish town of Bodkin. However, when they find themselves deep in the rabbit hole, the trio discovers that there is much more to the case than they expected. The creation of the British writer Jez Scharf is led by the compelling performances of Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara, supported by a group of other talented actors, including David Wilmot, Chris Walley, and Seán Óg Cairns.

The entire suspenseful drama ensues in the Irish coastal town of Bodkin, a fictional and fake place created specifically for the show. Despite being set in a fictional place, the series celebrates the Irish culture and journalism quite accurately and realistically. However, the eerie and dark setting makes for a perfect backdrop for a show like ‘Bodkin,’ giving rise to questions about its shooting sites.

Bodkin Filming Locations

For shooting ‘Bodkin,’ the filming unit makes the most of the beautiful places across Ireland, such as West Cork, Dublin, Wicklow, and County Meath. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the whodunnit comedy series commenced in the summer of 2022 and wrapped up after about six months, in November of the same year.

Cork County, Ireland

Cork County serves as the primary production location for ‘Bodkin’ as most of the pivotal sequences are lensed in West Cork. In particular, the fishing village of Union Hall in West Cork doubles for the titular fictional town. Other locations in and around West Cork that feature in the show are Dromadoon Pier in Dromadoon, Poulgorm Bridge in Ardagh, and the village of Glandore.

The creator, Jez Scharf, said quite a few words about the filming locations in a statement. He admitted, “It (Bodkin) had to be West Cork. You drive around West Cork and around every corner you have to step out of the car and have a look as it’s so beautiful.” Siobhan Cullen, who portrays Dove in ‘Bodkin,’ stated, “Union Hall makes the perfect Bodkin. It’s so stunning, and it encapsulates all of what people imagine about the beauty of Ireland. It’s all here; it’s such a stunning place.”

In another statement, co-showrunner and executive producer Alex Metcalf shared her opinion and experience of shooting in West Cork. He revealed, “The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it’s a wild and fabulous landscape. Union Hall really appealed to us as a location, and so did its connection to the ocean. The fact that there’s a working harbor there, and it’s incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town.”

The area in and around Union Hall is filled with beaches, rivers, woodlands, lush greenery of the hills, and islands, creating a suitable canvas for ‘Bodkin.’ Robyn Cara, who portrays Emmy, stated, “Having such a stunning backdrop for the series is such a great contrast to the darkness and grit of the show.”

Dublin, Ireland

A significant chunk of ‘Bodkin’ is also taped in the capital of Ireland—Dublin. To be specific, the series features the locales of the fishing village of Howth. For instance, many of you can spot the historical Howth Castle in Deer Park Golf as the backdrop of numerous scenes. Moreover, the cast and crew members set up camp in the Leopardstown Racecourse, an Irish horse-racing venue situated in Leopardstown, Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown. A few exterior scenes are shot on Fenian Street and the surrounding areas.

Other Locations in Ireland

To shoot additional portions of ‘Bodkin,’ the production team travels to several other Irish locations, including County Wicklow. The cast and crew took over Enniskerry’s Carnegie Library on Dublin Road in Knocksink, Enniskerry, and filmed key scenes of the first season. Furthermore, Belmont Demesne on Lower Windgates in Templecarrig Lower, Greystones; Sally Gap, and Travelahawk Beach on Corporation Lands in Wicklow are a few more sites in County Wicklow that host the production of the Robyn Cara starter. Important shots are also taken in and around Dave’s Diner on Dublin Road in County Meath’s Julianstown.

