Where Was Broke (2025) Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Written and directed by Carlyle Eubank, ‘Broke’ is a western drama film that chronicles the journey of a bronc rider on the verge of losing his rodeo career. The story follows True Brandywine (Wyatt Russell), a famous rodeo athlete. However, things turn upside down when he finds himself in the middle of a raging blizzard and suffers painful injuries. His physical condition doesn’t allow him to push his limits, and he struggles to perform at his best. Although his loved ones keep telling him to move ahead with something else, True is not letting himself go down and wants to prove that he still has the strength to fight back. The narrative primarily focuses on the lives of the bronc riders and features places sacred to rodeos, which capture the raw spirit of the sport and enhance the visual appeal by bringing authenticity to every frame.

Broke Filming Locations

The drama was shot extensively in Montana, especially Butte, Wisdom, Deer Lodge, Three Forks, Anaconda, to showcase the essence of the western culture, highlighting cowboys, rodeos, and their rugged way of life. The principal photography seemingly began in the early months of 2021 and continued until July of the same year. The cast and crew had a great time shooting the project in the state mentioned above. To make the scenes more authentic, the crew didn’t use any effects and shot in harsh weather conditions, capturing the grit of the state and its unforgiving yet beautiful landscape. In an interview with Nerdtropolis, the director Carlyle Eubank said, “We shot in Montana, in real weather, with real cowboys. When it snowed, we shot in it. We didn’t fake anything.”

Butte, Montana

Although the movie was shot at different places in Montana, the production team decided to keep the base for lensing in Butte. Located in Silver Bow County, the area served as one of the primary locations as the crew shot extensively in and around it. Regarding shooting, the production crew and cast members taped in the region mentioned above for 19 days. One of the pivotal sequences of the title was recorded in the parking lot of St. James Healthcare in Butte. Situated at 400 South Clark Street, St. James Healthcare is a renowned hospital offering advanced medical facilities with dedicated patient care. Actor Wyatt Russell had a great time taping in Butte and revealed that the crew got lucky to film in different weather conditions that perfectly captured the essence of the state.

“And then we went back in the summertime, and we shot in Butte, Montana, and we shot a lot of those scenes in chronological order. We actually got lucky with the weather, so we were able to do two different time periods, in two different seasons. Because you kind of had to shoot it logically,” Russell told Cowboys & Indians. Popularly known as the Richest Hill on Earth, Butte is particularly famous for its Victorian architecture, monumental uptown district, and diverse landscapes. Moreover, its cinema-friendly community makes the town popular among production houses. Apart from ‘Broke,’ several high-end projects such as ‘1923,’ ‘Heaven’s Gate,‘ ‘Thousand Pieces of Gold,‘ ‘Return to Lonesome Dove,‘ and ‘F.T.W.‘ have been shot in the abovementioned town.

Wisdom, Montana

Apart from Butte, the cast and crew of ‘Broke‘ filmed several essential scenes in the town of Wisdom. The city is a census-designated area in Beaverhead County known for its scenic topography. The production team recorded some of the most vital sequences in the area and capitalized on its favorable weather conditions. For instance, the scene where True finds himself trapped in a blizzard and endures injuries was shot in the mountainous regions of Wisdom. The group taped that particular segment in -35 degrees and saw Russell in the middle of a snowstorm. For Russell, filming that scene was really tough, and he had to wait for the perfect environment to film that part.

He told Moviefone, “It was a negative 35 degrees in Wisdom, Montana. There were two days, one of which was when I had to go into the river, which was gnarly. The other one was where I had to bury myself in snow and pop up out of it. I had to be under there for a few minutes, until they set the camera up, and then I hear, ‘Okay, action.’ Then I pop up, and I’ve got snow everywhere.“ The census-designated area is on the banks of the Big Hole River and draws hikers from all over the world.

Deer Lodge, Montana

Another location used for shooting is Deer Lodge, which is a part of Montana’s Powell County. The crew shot some scenes on Main Street, a central part of the town. They used the natural landscapes to bring more depth and richness to the audience’s experience. One prominent landmark in the movie is the People’s Bank of Deer Lodge, which is located at 430 Main Street. On the other hand, the makers seemingly used the building of the A&W Restaurant, situated at 209 North Main Street, as one of the locations for taping. The production group and the cast also recorded vital sequences at a ranch, which was situated right outside the city. The city has a rich history of hosting film and television productions, frequently doubling as a shooting spot for a variety of titles, such as ‘The Unholy Trinity,‘ ‘Toy Soldiers,‘ ‘Diggstown,‘ ‘Iron Ridge,‘ and ‘The Real Thing.’

Three Forks, Montana

Located in Gallatin County, Three Forks also served as a production location for the western drama as the crew captured its wide-open plains and rugged charm. Shooting there allowed them to showcase the raw beauty and timeless feel of the western landscape, a significant part of the storyline. The makers used several rodeo athletes from Three Forks as stunt doubles during the taping of ‘Broke.‘ Most of the production employees were regional hires, indicating that several members of the community took part in the filmmaking process. Three Forks has been an integral part of Montana’s film and television industry. Titles such as ‘Escape to the Wild‘ and ‘The Madison‘ are also shot here.

Anaconda, Montana

The cast and crew of ‘Broke’ also utilized the locales of Anaconda, the county seat of Deer Lodge County, as the setting for some segments. Situated near the Anaconda Mountain Range, the town is surrounded by thick forests, sparkling lakes, and rugged mountains, with plenty of open recreational spaces. Its natural beauty and raw terrain made it an ideal backdrop for ‘Broke,‘ giving the film a setting that feels both authentic and deeply rooted in the western spirit. You can also spend the stunning as well as rugged locales of the quaint town in movies and shows such as ‘Father Stu,‘ ‘Runaway Train,‘ ‘The Other Side of Hell,‘ ‘Trail of Justice,‘ and ‘Dead 7.‘ A few portions were also reportedly lensed in Drummond, a town located in Granite County.

Read More: Where Was Weapons Filmed? All Shooting Locations