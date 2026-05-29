Where is Calabasas Confidential Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ we get acquainted with a tight-knit group of lifelong friends, rivals, and exes as they return to the titular hillside city after graduating college and landing jobs. As they look forward to having a memorable summer together, they find themselves revisiting old feuds that could change the dynamics of their relationships and friendships. At the same time, they try to figure out the next chapter in their lives while living in their respective parents’ luxurious mansions. New rivalries and possible romances spark within the group as their unexpected secrets come to light. The hillside mansions and streets of Calabasas and its surrounding areas fill up the visual canvas of the reality series as the drama unfolds within the group.

Calabasas Confidential Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Calabasas Confidential’ primarily takes place in California, particularly in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Los Angeles, Malibu, and Ventura. From what we can tell, principal photography for the debut season of the Netflix production was seemingly conducted in the summer of 2025, over a few weeks. Since the show is about the lives of young people from Calabasas, it is natural for it to be shot on location in California, utilizing its vast and versatile landscape.

Calabasas, California

As the title suggests, many pivotal sequences for ‘Calabasas Confidential’ were lensed in the city of Calabasas, situated within the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains. The area of Commons Way is a regular feature in the show, as the cast and crew members took over several establishments, including La La Land Cafe at 4799 Commons Way, BLVD Steak at 4776 Commons Way H, and Toscanova at 4799 Commons Way.

Moreover, the filming unit set up camp at The Mulholland at 23538 Calabasas Road and Sagebrush Cantina at 23527 Calabasas Road, where they shot various indoor scenes. In addition, the group of friends was also spotted recording key portions at several other spots across the city of Calabasas, such as The Six Social House at 26500 West Agoura Road, Robin’s Pilates at 5155 Old Scandia Lane, and Calabasas Pickleball Club at 5155 Old Scandia Lane.

Other Locations in California

For the purpose of filming, the production team of ‘Calabasas Confidential’ also traveled outside of Calabasas to other iconic places in Los Angeles County, including the city of Agoura Hills. Numerous indoor and outdoor scenes were lensed in and around the Eastwood Ranch Foundation Rescue & Adoption Center at 28260 Dorothy Drive, Sunrose California Eatery at 5046 Cornell Road, and Old Agoura Park at 5301 Chesebro Road. The home of Hollywood, the city of Los Angeles, also served as a prominent production location for the reality show.

The Netflix series features multiple places of business and eateries based in LA, including Casita at 14015 Ventura Boulevard in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, Hollywood Vatican at 9026 Sunset Boulevard in the West Hollywood neighborhood, Yamashiro at 1999 North Sycamore Avenue, PWRGRLS Training at 16350 Mandalay Drive in the Encino neighborhood, and Health Nut at 23365 Mulholland Drive in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. Furthermore, other spots in LA County that host the production of ‘Calabasas Confidential’ are Point Dume in Malibu, Ventura County Fair at 10 East Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, Moonphaze at Agoura Road in Westlake Village, and one of the Paige outlets.

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