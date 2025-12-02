Where is Love is Blind Italy Season 1 Filmed?

Originally titled ‘L’amore è cieco: Italia,’ Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Italy’ is the Italian spin-off of the original ‘Love Is Blind‘ franchise. The Italian dating reality series brings together a group of eligible singles from different parts of Italy as they hope to find true love. By participating in the social experiment, participants go on dates in the iconic pods and must choose to get engaged to a partner without meeting them face-to-face. As the couple goes on multiple dates and deals with real-life challenges together, they must make a decision on the wedding day — whether to tie the knot or call off the wedding altogether. Hosted by a real-life couple, Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa, the reality show takes place in various settings, highlighting the different stages of the couples’ relationships.

Love is Blind: Italy Season 1 Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind: Italy’ season 1 was filmed in Morocco and Italy, particularly in Agadir and the Metropolitan city of Milan. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Italian version of the dating show seemingly took place in the month of October 2025.

Agadir, Morocco

After the pod stage, the engaged couples went on a romantic getaway to spend quality time together. They checked into the Sofitel Agadir Thalassa Sea & Spa, a 5-star hotel located at Baie des Palmiers, Cité Founty, P5, Secteur Touristique, in the city of Agadir. Not only does the luxury hotel possess a private beach, but it also offers numerous refined rooms and suites, spas, a gym, a heated pool, restaurants, bars, and more. The filming unit reportedly set up camp in various spots across the property, including the private beach and pool, where the couples get to know one another.

Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

Following the romantic getaway, the couples were sent to the city of Milan to test their compatibility amidst the city’s hustle and bustle. As each couple shared a roof, their relationship was put to the test as they got accustomed to each other’s preferences. Seemingly, a residential neighborhood in Milan served as the filming site for such scenes. As the couples went on dates outdoors, many of the city’s landmarks could be spotted in the backdrop, including Porta Sempione, Milan Cathedral, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and San Carlo al Corso.

As for the wedding scenes, the filming unit set up camp at the prestigious wedding venue — Villa Borromeo at Via Vittorio Veneto, 58, in the town of Cassano d’Adda, which is situated on the right side of the Adda River in the Metropolitan City of Milan. Spread across 70,000 square meters, the late eighteenth-century architectural gem is known for hosting fashion shows, wedding receptions, gala dinners, expos, photo shoots, and more. The property was redressed, with many of its rooms and exteriors utilized for shooting purposes.

