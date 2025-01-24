Where is CBS’ Watson Filmed?

Morris Chestnut dons the garb of Dr. John Watson in the Craig Sweeny creation ‘Watson,’ a mystery drama series that is based on the eponymous character from Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’ stories. After ‘Elementary,’ it is the second CBS show to take inspiration from Doyle’s work. Set a year after the demise of his partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his archnemesis Moriarty, the narrative follows Dr. John Watson, who continues his medical practice by establishing a clinic called Holmes Clinic, where he specializes in the treatment of strange and rare diseases.

With things finally looking up for him again, Dr. Watson soon realizes that the monsters of his past have returned, as evidence suggests that Moriarty might still be alive and motivated to ruin his life. Straying away from the regular medical shows, ‘Watson’ also instills an investigative angle as the protagonist also focuses on solving different crimes and illnesses of his patients. Besides Morris Chestnut, the CBS show consists of impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Rochelle Aytes, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Eve Harlow, and Inga Schlingmann. Most of the story unfolds in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Dr. John Watson opens his new clinic and gets to the bottom of various mysterious diseases.

Watson Filming Locations

‘Watson’ is filmed predominantly in the Greater Vancouver region of British Columbia. However, a minor portion of the CBS production is also shot on location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the suspenseful series got underway in June 2024 and went on for more than five months before getting wrapped up in November of the same year. After the conclusion of the first season’s shooting, all the cast and crew members felt honored to be a part of the show and took home amazing memories from the set.

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Despite the show being set in Pennsylvania, a majority of ‘Watson’ is lensed across Greater Vancouver, the metropolitan area with the eponymous city as its urban center. The production team decided to tape the series in Vancouver because of its favorable Canadian exchange rate and the lack of film tax credits. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members are spotted in different parts of Vancouver. For instance, in late August 2024, they were spotted in and around Emery Barnes Park at 1170 Richards Street near the Yaletown neighborhood. Certain areas in Downtown Vancouver, especially around the Guinness Tower and Oxford Buildings, also serve as prominent production locations.

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Watson’ also sets up camp on the University of British Columbia campus, which is situated in the University Endowment Lands. According to reports, the Bridge Studios at 2400 Boundary Road in the city of Burnaby also hosts the production of the mystery series. Home to 13 different sound stages on its 15-acre land, the film studio also provides other amenities necessary for filmmaking purposes, such as film equipment, a cafeteria building, extensive costume shops, seven production offices, mill shops, and more.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Before shooting major portions of the debut season in Vancouver, the production team first traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in June 2024 and spent a week or so filming several exterior scenes for ‘Watson.’ Reports suggest that the Roberto Clemente Bridge was closed to the public for a day as Morris and a few of the crew members shot some important scenes on location. The showrunner, Craig Sweeny, expressed his excitement and honor to be able to launch the shooting of the series in Pittsburgh.

In a statement, he elaborated, “The show aims to capture the city’s unique character and its importance to modern medicine. The polio vaccine was invented here; human organ transplantation was refined and perfected here … and now the adventures of John Watson will happen here, too. Like every Pittsburgher, I love my hometown and I’m proud to be shooting here today.” Even Larry Teng, one of the directors and executive producers, highlighted the unique “geography, architecture, and history” of the city and expressed his gratitude for the support of the local cast and crew. “This show is Craig’s love letter to the city he grew up in and I’m excited to be tasked to make good on that. The crew and the locals have all been amazing, and thanks to them Pittsburgh will always be in the show’s DNA,” he exclaimed.

