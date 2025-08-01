Where is Chief of War Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The Apple TV+ historical drama series ‘Chief of War’ offers a dramatized retelling of the unification of the Hawaiian kingdoms of O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i. Set in the late 1700s, it follows Native Hawaiian warrior Ka’iana (Jason Momoa), who rebels against Kahekili (Temuera Morrison), the leader of the kingdom of Maui, because of the latter’s thirst for war. Ka’iana eventually joins hands with Kahekili to fight the O‘ahu army, a battle that sends him on a voyage on an English ship, separating him from his family. However, Ka’iana returns with the aim of uniting the four kingdoms and protecting his land from Western colonization. Created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, ‘Chief of War’ dives into Hawaiian history, and the visuals incorporate the authenticity in a compelling and epic manner.

Chief of War Filming Locations

Season 1 of ‘Chief of War’ is filmed in Hawaii and New Zealand, specifically in Hilo, Kalapana, and Waianae, and on the North Island, respectively. Principal photography began in Hawaii in the last week of October 2022 and lasted for almost two months before wrapping up in the second week of December the same year. Filming in New Zealand reportedly occurred between the second week of January and the first week of July 2023. Additional filming reportedly took place in Hawaiʻi in July 2023 and August 2024 as well.

Hilo, Hawaii

Hawaii became the base for numerous battle sequences, among other scenes. The crew spent a month on the islands, and the final scene was shot in Hilo, the seat of Hawaiʻi County. The entire team celebrated it with a custom-made cake by Maria Short, owner of the Short N Sweet Bakery and Cafe, located at 1263 Kilauea Avenue Unit 280. The city overlooks Hilo Bay and is known for the active Mauna Loa volcano and the dormant Mauna Kea volcano. While production required natural settings, Hilo has a fair share of modernism to offer to its visitors, like the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, the Pacific Tsunami Museum, and Prince Kuhio Plaza Shopping Center.

Kalapana, Hawaii

Four separate units shot the finale over eight days in the lava fields of Kalapana. “I wanted to make one of the biggest battle scenes that I’ve ever done in my life,” Momoa told ScreenRant. “It was massive, man,” he added. Reportedly, the Kilauea volcano erupted when the crew arrived to shoot, giving them the perfect scenario for filming, and stopped on the night production wrapped. Every night, the team watched the lava glow from the hotels. “Our ancestors were stirring up some stuff,” Momoa stated. More than 600 locals became extras during the shoot, adding another layer to the narrative’s authenticity.

Waianae, Hawaii

Waianae, a census-designated place in Honolulu on the island of Oahu, served as the backdrop for additional scenes, and a base camp was set up as well. The city is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture, including the shops, eateries offering a wide range of cuisines, and other attractions like the Waianae Market, parks, and country clubs. Surrounded by the Waianae mountain range, it offers sunny weather all year round, something that makes it no less than a paradise for homebuyers.

North Island, New Zealand

Though Hawaii served as the spiritual location for production, a large portion of the show was lensed in the North Island region of New Zealand (Māori name- Aotearoa). The Bay of Islands, located on the east coast of the Far North District, became the setting for many scenes. “It’s the only place on Earth I’ve set foot and felt this is exactly where I’m from,” Momoa told NZ Herald. The crew also shot some scenes in Rāwhiti, a beachfront town, which doubled for 18th-century Hawaii. War vessels, temporary buildings, and props were built from scratch, and the production team even reached out to cultural advisors to be as authentic in presenting the culture as possible.

A handful of shots were also taped in the Kauri Mountain, which is on the east coast near Whangarei District. The stunning natural landscape aids in highlighting the role nature plays in the lives of the characters. In Waikato, a region in the upper North Island, several scenes were taped using three film units, including a specialist water unit. With numerous waterfalls like the Wairere Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Waitanguru Falls, and the award-winning Hamilton Gardens, the mighty Waikato is a feast for the eyes that crave nature.

Some scenes of ‘Chief of War’ were reportedly shot in Auckland, the world-famous metropolis. Considering it is home to many filming studios, including the reputed Kumeu Studios, it is possible that one or more of them were utilized for filming sequences requiring controlled environments. While the city offers a majestic blend of classic and modern architecture, it is also known for sailing, a popular sport and hobby in the region. It has even earned the city the nickname “City of Sails.” If you are planning to visit, well-known tourist hotspots include One Tree Hill, Auckland Harbour Bridge, War Memorial Museum, St Patrick’s Cathedral, and Auckland Central Business District (CBD).

Read More: Where was My Oxford Year Filmed? All Shooting Locations