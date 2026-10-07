Where is Cupertino Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Michelle and Robert King, CBS’ ‘Cupertino’ is a legal drama series that centers on a competent Silicon Valley attorney named Michael Price who has a stable job at a rapidly growing tech company. In an unexpected turn of events, he is denied his stock options and sacked by the employer without any reason. However, Michael decides not to go down without a fight and forms a law firm with another recently fired attorney, Olivia Siffre.

Through their new firm, the two attorneys embark on a mission to provide legal advice and support to all those who have been wronged by Silicon Valley’s big, successful technology companies. The show features stellar performances of Mike Colter, Rachel Keller, Ella Stiller, Nik Dodani, and Busy Philipps, while the high-stakes legal battle between the small law firm and the tech giants unfolds in the cutthroat world of the titular city in Silicon Valley,

Cupertino Filming Locations

Production on ‘Cupertino’ takes place in New Jersey, especially in Middlesex County, Bergen County, Union County, and Essex County. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the CBS show reportedly commenced in March 2026 and continued for several months before seemingly concluding in the summer of the same year. Just a few weeks before the shooting began, in early March 2026, Busy Philipps, who portrays Natalia Boutella, underwent a critical surgery to have her malignant brain tumor, which was discovered after a full-body MRI in February 2026, removed. While she was involved in the show’s production, in April, she underwent a second procedure when an infection grew at her incision site.

Middlesex County, New Jersey

A significant chunk of ‘Cupertino’ was shot in Middlesex County, situated in the central region of New Jersey. In particular, the borough of Dunellen served as one of the prominent production locations for the legal series. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing pivotal sequences along North Washington Avenue, North Avenue, and Front Street, all of which were transformed to resemble Silicon Valley. The modern building, Centra Metropark at 186 Wood Avenue South in the unincorporated community of Iselin, doubled as a tech company’s office in the titular city. Various key portions for the Mike Colter starrer were also shot in and around Perth Amboy Municipal Courthouse at 361 New Brunswick Avenue in the historic waterfront city of Perth Amboy.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Cupertino’ also traveled to other locations across New Jersey, including Bergen County. For instance, they took over the streets of the Hasbrouck Heights borough and the campus of Ramapo College of New Jersey at 505 Ramapo Valley Road in the municipality of Mahwah. In August 2026, the cast and crew members set up camp in and around the VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge at 200 Park Avenue in the borough of Fort Lee, closing the restaurant for a couple of days for the shoot.

Furthermore, pivotal sequences for the drama series were lensed within Union County, particularly in the township of Cranford. From what we can tell, the area of Holly Street was transformed into a film set, with many vehicles with California license plates parked on the street. In addition, Kean University at 1000 Morris Avenue in the township of Union also served as a production location for ‘Cupertino.’ Key indoor scenes were reportedly shot in the conference room in the campus’ Green Lane Academic Building. Additional portions were also recorded in and around a banquet hall near East Passaic Avenue in the township of Bloomfield, located in Essex County.

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