Where is S.W.A.T. Exiles Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The direct sequel and spin-off of ‘S.W.A.T.,’ Starz’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ is a police procedural drama series developed by Jason Ning. In the narrative, SWAT Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson has been leading a reclusive life after his forced retirement two years earlier. Now, he is called upon to make the most of his experience and skills when a high-profile mission doesn’t go according to plan. Tasked with reversing the damage, Hondo forms an experimental S.W.A.T. team called the Exiles.

It consists of untested, unpredictable yet talented recruits, including a tech genius, a disciplined operator, a mysterious strategist, a live-streaming hotshot, and a wildcard. As the group’s leader, he must navigate the distinct personalities in the face of conflict and inspire them to unite for the city’s safety and protection against deadly threats. The high-octane action and suspenseful sequences unfold in the bustling city of Los Angeles, following the pattern of the original series.

S.W.A.T. Exiles Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ takes place primarily in California, particularly in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Clarita. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Starz production commenced in September 2025 and continued for about five months before wrapping up in February 2026. During the shooting process, showrunner Jason Ning told Deadline, “It’s been electric being back on set.” He added, “You can feel the creative energy shift. We’re honoring what made S.W.A.T. great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew’s firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like Exiles has its own heartbeat.”

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ were lensed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles and a few surrounding areas. The cast and crew members were spotted on various streets and in neighborhoods across LA as they taped several important indoor and outdoor scenes. For instance, the popular Griffith Park, located at the eastern end of the Santa Monica Mountains, served as a prominent production location for the action series. From what we can tell, one of the city’s cemeteries also makes an appearance in the action show.

In the establishing and aerial shots, numerous iconic buildings and landmarks of the City of Angels feature in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles,’ such as the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles City Hall, Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, Wilshire Grand Center, U.S. Bank Tower, Gas Company Tower, and Aon Center. Other notable films and TV shows shot in Los Angeles include ‘The Little Things,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Seven,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Dexter,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and ‘True Detective.’

Santa Clarita, California

Situated within Los Angeles County, the city of Santa Clarita also hosted the production of the spin-off series. According to reports, in early October 2025, the filming unit took over the Newhall area, known as the oldest community in Santa Clarita. Located within the Santa Clarita Valley, it is surrounded by numerous mountain ranges, including the San Gabriel Mountains, the Sierra Pelona Mountains, and the Santa Susana Mountains.

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