Where is Line of Fire Filmed? All Shooting Locations

NBC’s ‘Line of Fire’ is an action crime drama series that revolves around the Hollingsworth family, who have a foot in different law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals, the Secret Service, the FBI, and the Department of Justice. Dedicated individuals determined to serve and protect their nation, federal law enforcement agents take on the responsibility of solving high-stakes cases, hunting down dangerous perpetrators, and unearthing conspiracies.

During one of their missions, a US Marshal passes away, entangling the Hollingsworths in a deadly conspiracy. Now, with a mysterious assassin behind the law enforcement agents, they must make the most of their skills and expertise to protect each other and the civilians. To catch the killer, they are ready to take justice into their own hands and ignore their moral codes. Created by Joshua Safran, the suspenseful thriller show features Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, and Taylor Bloom, and is set amidst the hustle and bustle of Washington, DC.

Line of Fire Filming Locations

‘Line of Fire’ is filmed in New York and Georgia, particularly in New York City and Atlanta. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime show commenced in May 2026 under the working title ‘Protection’ and continued for several months before wrapping up around September of the same year. Tommy O’Brien, who portrays Special Agent Mike “Micah” Hollingsworth Jr., shared a few words of appreciation for his fellow cast and crew members, stating, “I am feeling ecstatic to celebrate the incredible crew, cast, and all collaborators involved who put this together. It is not lost on me what a privilege it is to be included among such a talented and generous bunch. We’ve all had a ton of fun making this and hope you find a place in the family too.”

New York City, New York

The production team of ‘Line of Fire’ settled on New York City in the eponymous state to paint the visual canvas of the ups and downs in the lives of The Hollingsworths. Several locations across NYC stand in for the events that actually unfold against the backdrop of Washington, DC, in the storyline. A portion of the filming took place in the neighborhood of Chelsea on the West Side of Manhattan. On the southern tip of Manhattan, the team captured some shots at the Financial District.

A few scenes were taped near Columbus Circle, the bustling roundabout at the southwest corner of Central Park, at the intersection of 59th Street, Eighth Avenue, and Broadway. The cast and crew were also spotted shooting around Broadway and West 62nd Street. On September 8, 2026, filming was conducted in the residential neighborhood of Whitestone in the northernmost part of Queens, specifically near 14th Avenue and 150th Street. Pearl Street, Beaver Street, Hanover Street, Exchange Place, South Street, John Street, and Wall Street are also some spots that hosted the production of the NBC series.

In July 2026, the team visited Rockland County for the purpose of filming. There, filming was carried out in the hamlet of Pearl River in Orangetown, as well as at 1 Cavalry Drive in New City in Clarkstown. The process of bringing the show to life also took the cast and crew to the city of Yonkers, located in Westchester County, north of the Bronx borough. In particular, Lockwood Avenue and Agar Street served as the shooting sites for ‘Line of Fire.’ A few key portions involving a government building in Washington, DC, were also shot in and around the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Avenue in the village of Mineola.

Atlanta, Georgia

From what we can tell, additional portions for ‘Line of Fire’ were also seemingly taped in and around the city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia. It is likely that the cast and crew members took over a few streets and neighborhoods across the Gate City to shoot important scenes for the NBC production. Other notable films and TV shows shot in Atlanta include ‘By Any Means,’ ‘Prisoners,’ ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘His & Hers,’ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

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