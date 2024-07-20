Hulu’s Dress My Tour: Filming Locations Explored

Hulu’s ‘Dress My Tour’ is a fashion-based reality competition series that follows eleven up-and-coming fashion designers from different walks of life as they search for one opportunity that will pivot their careers. Since each contestant is talented and determined to make it big in the industry, they must step up to the plate and prove their worth to the judges by weaving fashion pieces ideal for some of the world’s most established musicians and artists, such as Ty Dolla $ign, Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, and more.

In addition to making a mark in the industry, the contestants have another motivation to do their best — a cash prize of $100,000. Hosted by Kate Upton, the unique format of the competition series keeps the viewers hooked and rooted for their favorite contestants. Besides that, the suitable indoor setting of the show, whether it is the workstation or the stage, also makes the show more appealing.

Where is Dress My Tour Filmed?

‘Dress My Tour’ is shot in California, particularly in the city of Los Angeles. While the competition between the contestants was fierce, all of them seemed to have enjoyed the shooting process. Each participant in the inaugural iteration of the Hulu show was welcomed with a sweet gesture and a hamper of products.

Los Angeles, California

To tape the fashion-themed reality competition series, the production team sets up camp in the heart of Hollywood — Los Angeles. It appears that they take over a long room in one of the buildings where the contestants work on their creative and innovative fashion pieces. The crew members fill the room with a table for each fashion designer, giving them a separate workstation to get their ideas flowing and clothes weaving. For shooting more indoor scenes, they also utilize the facilities of a sound stage at one of the many film studios, where they present their finished fashion pieces to the judges.

The film studios of the major production houses, including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Universal Pictures, are located in and around the City of Angels. While a majority of the show is recorded indoors, the viewers do get a few glimpses of the stunning and modern exteriors of the city. For instance, there are several aerial and establishing shots of the cityscape, in which you are bound to spot several tall office buildings, including the One Wilshire building, Deloitte building, Wells Fargo building, AECOM building, and others. Apart from ‘Dress My Tour,’ Los Angeles has served as a production location for various other reality shows, such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘TKO: Total Knock Out,’ ‘The Final Table,’ and more.

