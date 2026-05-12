Where is Dutton Ranch Filmed?

A spin-off and sequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ is a Western drama series that takes place right after the events of the ‘Yellowstone’ series finale. The narrative chronicles the lives of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who relocate to their 7,000-acre ranch in the town of Rio Paloma, along with their ward, Carter. Apart from working to make Carter the man he’s meant to be, the couple encounters various hurdles in the new environment, including harsh realities, tough competition, and a rivalry with a wealthy rancher who will do everything to protect his empire. Created by Chad Feehan, the fifth series in the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise moves away from the original setting to the fictional town of Rio Paloma, which harbors secrets and dangers of its own at every turn.

Dutton Ranch Filming Locations

‘Dutton Ranch’ is filmed in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas, with additional taping undertaken in Montana, particularly in Bozeman. Principal photography on the first season commenced in August 2025 and continued for months before concluding in March 2026. During development and production, the project operated under the working title ‘Rio Palo,’ before it was ultimately replaced by ‘Dutton Ranch.’

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas

Taking a detour from the filming location of ‘Yellowstone,’ the shooting of the spin-off of ‘Yellowstone’ takes place in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the northern part of Texas. Several locations in the region provide the backdrop for the sequel series. According to reports, the team settled on the town of Ferris in Dallas and Ellis counties to record a predominant portion of the series. Specifically, it helped create the setting for the new ranch of Beth Dutton and her husband, Rip Wheeler, as they flip over a new chapter in their lives. Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams emphasized the impact of production of the Paramount show in their small town in a statement that reads: “This is a proud and fun moment for Ferris. Ferris helped build Texas and the nation.”

He added, “Ferris bricks are in streets, schools, and courthouses across this country. But that is just part of who we are. Ferris has never settled for being one thing. This city has evolved, adapted, and grown. Paramount’s decision to film here is one more chapter in that story. It affirms that a place with roots can still move forward, that a city shaped by history can also shape what comes next. We are proud of what this means for Ferris and proud to show others what we already know. We are just getting started.”

A portion of the filming also took place in Dallas. The metropolis was styled as a convincing stand-in for Chicago. In addition, some scenes were lensed in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Precisely, the crew transformed E.M. Daggett Middle School at 1108 Carlock Street into Rio Paloma High School throughout their time in the area. Furthermore, the cast and crew were spotted filming in Hood County in the month of March in 2026. The locals, as well as the authorities, likely extended full cooperation to accommodate the team’s requirements. While taping was underway, the Texas Department of Transportation temporarily restricted local access to the Cresson Bypass AKA the US 377 Cresson Relief Route in order to facilitate production activities smoothly.

To paint the visual canvas of ‘Dutton Ranch,’ the production team also chose Weatherford in Parker County; Boyd in Wise County; and Mineral Wells in Palo Pinto and Parker Counties as additional shooting sites. In Johnson County, the cities of Cleburne and Rio Vista served as filming locations. The distinct scenery of each town contributed diverse elements to the background, thereby enhancing the cinematic appeal of the drama series.

Bozeman, Montana

As the primary filming destination of the original, Montana holds a special place in the hearts of the cast and crew members. Since Beth and Rip bid farewell to the state and embark on an unpredictable future, the team captured exterior footage showcasing the city’s landscape to establish the setting. Particularly, shooting was conducted in the city of Bozeman in Gallatin County, framed by the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains. The decision to reserve a bit of the taping to Montana was likely also taken to retain the visual charm of its predecessor, which the fans have come to cherish.

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