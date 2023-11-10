Where is Fixer Upper: The Hotel Shot?

A spin-off of ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Fixer Upper: The Hotel’ is a reality TV series that follows Chip and Joanna Gaines as they work together to transform a historic building into a functioning luxurious hotel, which showcases their appreciation and passion for hospitality, restoration, and their home city. The Gaineses’ renovation skills are put to the test as they demolish various parts of the abandoned building to renovate it into a welcoming place, which they claim is their most ambitious project to date. Despite various challenges during the construction, Chip and Joanna face them head-on as a team and manage to successfully build and open the hotel, which sparks questions about the show’s actual locations in the viewers’ minds.

Fixer Upper: The Hotel is Filmed in Texas

‘Fixer Upper: The Hotel’ is filmed in Texas, specifically in Waco. Considering the magnitude of the project, it seems that the production for the debut season of the reality series took place over the course of several months in 2022 and 2023. Also known as the Lone Star State, Texas is known for its rich culture and diverse landscape, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Waco, Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines set up camp in the city of Waco, which is situated in Texas’ McLennan County. To be specific, the historic landmark that the couple works upon is located at 701 Washington Avenue in downtown Waco, where a majority of the show’s season 1 was recorded. The finished project consists of four floors with a total of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a ballroom event space, a restaurant, and a rooftop terrace. A few other establishments around the landmark might also feature in the backdrop, such as Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, Waco Escape Rooms, Z’s at the Curry, and Tecovas, to name a few.

In a November 2022 interview with Variety, Joanna Gaines talked about the production in detail and her experience during the project. She stated, “We are currently filming the hotel renovation, and the irony there is the architect who did the work on the castle back in the day, Roy Lane, was the same architect on this hotel when it was first built. It’s fun that I am seeing these ties and design things that were in the castle that are in the current building. It feels really special in that way.”

