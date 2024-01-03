The Floor: Where is the Fox Game Show Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous Dutch TV show, Fox’s ‘The Floor’ is a game show that focuses on 81 contestants who go head-to-head on a giant LED floor divided into a hundred equal squares. With each contestant competing with expertise in a field of their own choosing, the show chooses a challenger at random who must pick one of their neighboring opponents to face off in a duel in the opponent’s area of expertise.

The winner of the duel takes over the loser’s spot on the floor as the latter exits the game. Now, the winner must decide if they wish to challenge for another spot or if they want to let the floor decide the next challenger. By the end, the last person standing on the floor, with all the tiles secured, goes home with a grand cash prize of $250,000. While the format and host of the show, Rob Lowe, keep the viewers entertained, the illuminating floor and stage where the competition unfolds make one wonder about the filming locations of ‘The Floor.’

The Floor Shooting Sites

‘The Floor’ was filmed in Ireland, particularly in one of the film studios. The principal photography for the debut season of the trivia game show seemingly took place in the summer of 2023, with the shooting wrapping up in about a month or so. So, let’s take a look at the specific site that serves as the production location for the Fox production.

Ireland

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Floor’ are lensed in the island country of Ireland, which is situated in northwestern Europe. To be specific, the filming unit supposedly sets up camp in a sound stage of one of the film studios located in the nation and builds a set consisting of “the floor” where the contestants compete against one another, in front of a live Irish audience. The contestants are told that they have made the show a week before shooting so that they have enough time to prepare and fly to Ireland.

One of the contestants in the inaugural iteration of the Fox game show was a Creighton law professor named Victoria Haneman. During a conversation with Omaha World Herald, she spilled some beans about the shooting of the show. She revealed that she had to go through several interviews to get on the show. She said, “Then there was a background check that was so comprehensive that I had to call an ex-boyfriend from college. This poor man hasn’t heard from me in maybe 10 or 15 years. I’m confident that I can now pass absolutely any background check after this background check.” Furthermore, Haneman elaborated, “We all sort of bonded in a way that I don’t know that you normally bond with 80 other people because it was all of us going into something and we had no idea what we were getting into.”

