Written and helmed by Marie Kreutzer, ‘Gentle Monster’ is a German thriller drama movie that centers on a successful concert pianist named Lucy Weiss, who leads a seemingly fulfilling life with her husband, Philip, and their young son in Munich, Germany. After Philip opens up about his burnout and the need for a reset, the family of three relocates to the countryside, surrounded by peace and quiet. Lucy’s sacrifice of her own career is reciprocated with an unsettling revelation of her husband’s dark truth — he is accused of possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

The special police investigator, Elsa, digs deep into the case and seizes Philip’s computers and other electronic devices while conducting a search of the countryside property. Now, Lucy must not only protect her young son but also get to the truth about her husband. The tense thriller mostly unfolds in Munich and the countryside property where Lucy and her family move in, providing contrasting visuals and adding depth to the narrative.

Gentle Monster Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Gentle Monster’ was filmed across Austria and Germany, particularly in Lower Austria, Styria, Berlin, and Berlin. According to reports, principal photography for the drama film got underway in September 2025 and continued for about two months before wrapping up in November of the same year.

Lower Austria, Austria

A significant chunk of ‘Gentle Monster’ was lensed in Lower Austria, located in the northeastern corner of Austria. For about two weeks in November 2025, the cast and crew members took over a countryside property located in the town of Sitzendorf an der Schmida. To be specific, they set up camp in the village of Niederschleinz to depict scenes involving the area where Lucy and her family move in. In the 40 shooting days, the crew “worked with a single camera (Arricam LT S35, in 3P), shooting on Kodak 500T (5219) and Kodak 200T (5213) stocks.

Philip’s own sequences in the film were shot on a 16mm Bolex with Double-X Daylight film. On some days, we also used a Steadicam (for the long takes) and a second camera,” DOP Judith Kaufmann told AFCinema. “The choice of a single-camera setup was driven by the desire for a precise visual approach, consistent with the film’s understated direction and long takes. The second camera was used only selectively when the dynamics of the performances or if certain concert scenes demanded it. Without disrupting the intended simplicity of the visual language.”

The cinematographer also revealed that after a long search, they found the property in Lower Austria that met their criteria for the shoot. He added, “It was for sale because a young couple had moved in and split up during the renovation work — a story that strangely mirrored our own. We were therefore able to use and incorporate much of what the house offered in terms of space and atmosphere. This seemingly ideal world, which quickly shatters in the film, was intended to contrast with the police world. The layout of the rooms and buildings was meant to embody the greatest possible simplicity: white walls, cramped rooms, the austere pragmatism of investigative work.”

Styria, Austria

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Gentle Monster’ also traveled to the state of Styria, known for its diverse landscapes. From what we can tell, they shot various key portions on location in the municipality of Altaussee, located in the district of Liezen. In the aforementioned interview, the cinematographer was asked if a particular sequence stood out in his memory. He responded, “The scene where the police arrive, around the 14-minute mark of the film, is particularly interesting in terms of filming, as it reflects Marie’s working method. It’s the first time the three main characters meet — both within the story and in the shooting schedule. For two of the three characters, it’s a life-changing moment, which can put a lot of pressure on the actors. Added to that was the excitement of working with a star like Léa Seydoux.”

Judith claimed that director Marie Kreutzer intended to make the most of the actors’ genuine nervousness and had the actors meet for the first time in front of the camera during the scene’s shoot. Judith added, “All the actors were housed separately and were not allowed to meet in makeup or costume. The scene was shot with two cameras and was only interrupted when the action moved to another floor. Between takes, the actors withdrew of their own agreement; there was no conversation. Between takes or during position changes, only the absolutely essential elements were adjusted or reconstructed. The whole crew was in a state of intense concentration, and — a welcome side effect — the scene was shot at an almost breathless pace!”

Berlin, Germany

The cast and crew members of ‘Gentle Monster’ utilized the vast, versatile landscapes of Berlin, the capital of Germany, to bring the visual narrative to life. Out of the 27 shooting days in Germany, they spent several days recording important scenes on the city’s streets and in its properties. In the establishing shots, you are likely to spot numerous landmarks and places of interest, such as the Victory Column, the Charlottenburg Palace, the Berlin Palace, the Fernsehturm, and the Brandenburg Gate.

Bavaria, Germany

Additional portions for the Marie Kreutzer directorial were also shot in the landlocked German state of Bavaria, with the filming unit setting up camp in and around the city of Munich, Bavaria’s capital. During the same interview with AFCinema, Judith Kaufmann claimed that the “most complicated aspect of the location search was the subject matter itself — the question of how and when to communicate it to potential owners, always with the risk that they might back out.”

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