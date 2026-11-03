Where Was Wild Horse Nine Filmed?

In the spy movie ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell feature as Chris and Lee, respectively — two CIA agents who are dispatched from Santiago to the remote Easter Island before the Chilean coup in 1973 by their bureau chief, MJ. During the mission, the longtime partners face situations that test their trust in each other and their limits. While confronting their respective demons, Chris and Lee find themselves in trouble on the island when the former forms a connection with two rebellious students — Monica and Alicia.

However, Chris is unaware that his friendship with the duo has opened the door to perils unknown on the secluded island. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the suspenseful action thriller film is set on Easter Island in the 1970s, with its iconic, gigantic statues serving as an ominous reminder of the two CIA agents’ dark past.

Wild Horse Nine Filming Locations

While most of the filming of ‘Wild Horse Nine’ was conducted in the Republic of Chile, the cast and crew also traveled to Utah to shoot a portion of the movie. The production of the spy action thriller movie began in March 2025 and wrapped nearly two months later, in late April of the same year. After the shoot concluded, co-producer Alejandro Wise took to social media to share a few words of appreciation for everyone involved in the project. “We achieved the unthinkable. It was an unforgettable journey. Thank you for your incredible talent, dedication, passion, and excellence. Forever grateful to this world-class team,” he stated.

Valparaíso Region, Chile

Since Easter Island is the primary setting of ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ it is only natural for the production team to utilize the lush green and scenic terrains of the actual island to bring the action film to life. Located in the Valparaíso Region, multiple spots across Easter Island, which is also known as Rapa Nui, were transformed into film sets during the span of the shooting process. For instance, the hotel that features in the movie is an actual 3-star hotel called Iorana Hotel on Ana Magaro S/n in the town of Hanga Roa. Located just west of Hanga Roa is the Tahai Ceremonial Complex, known for its three principal ahu — Ko Te Riku, Tahai, and Vai Ure. These feature in the backdrop of quite a few key exterior scenes.

The filming unit of the spy thriller film also set up camp near the largest ahu on Easter Island, Ahu Tongariki, where they taped numerous important portions. Moreover, the areas around Rano Raraku volcanic crater and the Anakena beach served as prominent production locations. In a press conference, filmmaker Martin McDonagh and producer Graham Broadbent opened up about the process of shooting on Easter Island. The latter revealed that they talked to the council about the possibility of filming on the island about a year prior and got to know each other. Since Rapa Nui had only hosted the production of one film previously, the crew “had to bring all the cameras, all the period cars. It was a whole process of travel by boat.”

McDonagh added, “One of the things for me was that the Rapa Nui people would feel they were completely respected. And when they see the film – when they see what we were trying to do, which was to portray the beauty of the island and how much we respected the moment.” The producer elaborated, “The island is a UNESCO World Heritage site, an incredibly beautiful place. Those Moai (the famous stone statues), there’s about 1000 on the island. They’re all sacred. So the process of getting there, getting them (the Rapa Nui) comfortable with what we were doing, and respecting each other and enjoying that was terrific.”

Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

The cast and crew of ‘Wild Horse Nine’ also traveled to the Santiago Metropolitan Region in the Land of Poets for the purpose of filming. Set within the Central Valley, the region is home to the capital city of Santiago. The team moved 15 km northwest of the central part of downtown Santiago to tape some scenes at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport. The nation’s principal aviation hub, the international airport is located at Armando Cortínez Oriente Avenue 1704 in the commune of Pudahuel, Santiago Province.

Filming of the black comedy movie was also carried out at other historical landmarks in the downtown area. In particular, the crew was spotted taping around the elegant French neoclassical-style architecture of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago at Agustinas 794, as well as the nearby Plaza de Armas in the heart of the city, as shooting spots. The process of painting the visual canvas of the movie also took the team to the northern part of Santiago, specifically to the commune of Conchalí. The Club De Rayuela El Olivo, located at El Olivo 1708, Conchalí, served as a filming site for a few scenes. Affectionately referred to as El Disney, the traditional social and sports club is a local favorite.

Moab, Utah

‘Wild Horse Nine’ was also lensed in the city of Moab in Grand County in the southeastern part of Utah. In the region, the team settled on the scenic desert landscape of Ida Gulch to capture some sequences of the movie. Situated along the Colorado River, it is recognized as a hidden local gem for offering stunning views of unique red sandstone formations, rugged cliffs, desert terrain, mesas, and buttes. Its picturesque and diverse natural scenery evokes the American frontier, making it an ideal backdrop for the Martin McDonagh directorial. In addition, a scene towards the end of the film was likely recorded at Monument Valley, a red-sand desert region in San Juan County.

Read More: Where Was The Social Reckoning Filmed? All Shooting Locations