Where Was The Social Reckoning Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A sequel to David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network,’ ‘The Social Reckoning’ is another deep dive into the life of Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, dramatizing the controversial 2021 leak by the whistleblowers Frances Haugen and Jeff Horwitz. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the biographical legal thriller movie stars Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, whose social networking empire is under threat. When a Facebook engineer named Frances Haugen teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to blow the whistle on Zuckerberg’s deeply buried secrets about his social networking site, the CEO is forced to make strategic moves to prevent his business from crumbling. Led by Strong, the drama film also stars Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Bill Burr, and is set mostly in Silicon Valley, California, with Zuckerberg’s office and residence featuring regularly.

The Social Reckoning Filming Locations

Jeremy Strong’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ was filmed primarily in British Columbia, specifically in Metro Vancouver. Additional portions were also reportedly shot in San Francisco, California. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel film got underway in October 2025 under the working title ‘Goliath’ and continued for less than two months before wrapping up in December of the same year. In July 2026, the cast and crew returned to the set for three days of reshoots. Interestingly, Jeremy Strong, who portrays Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeremy Allen White, who plays the role of Jeff Horwitz, “spent zero time together filming,” White told The Hollywood Reporter.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Many spots across Metro Vancouver were redressed to stand in for California and other US states, adding a layer of authenticity to ‘The Social Reckoning.’ In the city of Vancouver, the cast and crew were spotted lensing pivotal sequences right outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 750 Hornby Street, which doubled as the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. A large group of masked men carrying American flags was taped as Aaron Sorkin directed the reenactment of the January 6, 2021, riot scenes around the Vancouver Art Gallery and surrounding areas, including the corner of West Georgia and Howe Streets.

In October 2025, the filming unit of the biopic also took over the Kissa Tanto restaurant at 263 East Pender Street, placing a tarp in front of the fusion restaurant and setting up pylons around the perimeter. For shooting purposes, the English Bay area was transformed into a film set resembling a Caribbean beach bar. Around mid-November 2025, several scenes were also shot in and around the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver at 900 West Georgia Street. As per reports, the production team of ‘The Social Reckoning’ also utilized the campuses of Simon Fraser University at 8888 University Drive West in Burnaby and the University of British Columbia at 6200 University Boulevard in Vancouver to shoot scenes set at an American research university.

San Francisco, California

A minor chunk of ‘The Social Reckoning’ was also reportedly shot on location in the city of San Francisco, located on the West Coast. From what we can tell, various establishing and aerial shots were filmed across the city to ground the narrative in reality and add a layer of authenticity. In an interview with Vanity Fair, filmmaker Aaron Sorkin was asked about the reasons for the reshoots after the trailer’s release. He revealed that the CEO of Sony Pictures asked if he wanted to rewrite or reshoot something. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I would go back and rewrite and reshoot the whole thing. I always want to do that.’ But realistically, there were two scenes I wanted to rewrite and another I wanted to reshoot and another I just wanted to add. And so he opened the checkbook and gave us three days of shooting,” Sorkin added.

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