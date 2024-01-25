Where is Netflix’s Griselda Filmed?

Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ is a period crime drama series that portrays the journey of the titular character as she goes on to create one of the most profitable cartels in the history of humankind. Created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda, the fictionalized dramatization focuses on the devoted mother that Griselda Blanco was as well as the success she found, becoming the Godmother of Miami’s drug empire.

Given Griselda’s charm and savagery, she is able to navigate her way through the treacherous business of drugs as well as her complicated family. Led by the compelling performance from the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Sofía Vergara, the drama show also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aiden Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. The setting of the 1970s and 1980s is complemented by the characters in appropriate attires and the suitable backdrops that portray the era accurately, transporting the viewers back in time and leaving them curious about the filming locations of ‘Griselda.’

Where is Griselda Filmed?

‘Griselda’ is filmed primarily in Los Angeles County, California, with some portions being taped in Miami, Florida. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series got underway in January 2022 under the working title ‘Emerald’ and continued for more than five months, before getting wrapped up in late June of the same year. So, let us take a closer look at all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix production!

Los Angeles County, California

A major chunk of ‘Griselda’ is lensed in Los Angeles County, located in the Southern California region. The eponymous city, which is the county’s seat, serves as one of the primary production locations, alongside other cities lying within the county. Apart from the city of Los Angeles, the filming unit also utilizes the locales of Long Beach for the shooting of various pivotal sequences. For instance, Casa Oceana stands in for a Miami property of the titular character where she throws a lavish party. Situated at 20 37th Place in Long Beach, this secluded property sprawls across 7,692 square feet offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, a spa, a private pool house, a four-car garage, a basement, and much more.

Moreover, another Long Beach venue that hosts the production of the crime series is Club Ripples at 5101 East Ocean Boulevard. The production team transforms the former gay bar into El Floridita to tape several important scenes. A few key portions of ‘Griselda’ are also reportedly recorded in the coastal city of Redondo Beach. The cast and crew members were spotted taping some prominent sequences for the debut season in the San Pedro neighborhood in the last few days of the shooting schedule for season 1. All the sites involved in the production of the period show are given a 1970s and 1980s appearance to depict the timeline of the story accurately and authentically.

Miami, Florida

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Griselda’ also traveled to the coastal metropolis of Miami in the southern region of Florida. The county seat of Florida’s Miami-Dade County, Miami is the primary setting of the show, which is why the filming unit decided to shoot some important scenes on location, including several establishing shots. Just after a week into the shooting of season 1, Sofia Vergara expressed her gratitude for being a part of the series. She wrote, “This has been a passion project of mine for many years! So happy for being able to be a part of creating all of these job opportunities for Latino actors and for me to FINALLY be able to work alongside an incredible Latin American cast and director! To bring this story to life is a dream come true! Gracias a todos por estar aqui!!”

