Where is Hard North Filmed?

Created by Paul Kilback, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Hard North’ is a survival docuseries that focuses on the day-to-day of a group of young Canadians from different walks of life. Taking the survival challenge to the next level, they put themselves through four different seasons in different parts of the extreme wilderness of their homeland. While trying to build a sustainable life in the wild, the five aspiring homesteaders go through plenty of unexpected adventures and challenges. If their journeys are not enough to keep one glued to the screen, the secluded and rugged landscape of the Canadian wilderness surely does.

Hard North Filming Locations

‘Hard North’ is filmed in remote parts of Yukon, Newfoundland, Ontario, and Quebec, especially in Plata, Lake St. John, Peawanuck, and Sainte-Françoise. In order to document the journeys of the five participants through four seasons, the production team carried out the principal photography of the inaugural iteration for various months, supposedly throughout 2023.

Plata, Yukon

Formerly known as the Yukon Territory, Yukon is the westernmost Canadian territory. Since it is full of rugged mountains and high plateaus, it serves as the perfect destination for a show like ‘Hard North.’ Among the five aspiring homesteaders, Margot Bossus is the one who tries to make a living in the territory, specifically in and around the area called Plata Trap-Line. Although the unspoiled wilderness of the region has its charm, it also comes with a certain set of challenges while building a life.

Lake St. John, Newfoundland

In order to shoot the scenes involving Matty Clarke, the filming unit of ‘Hard North’ set up camp in Lake St. John, which is located on the island of Newfoundland. The area around Lake St. John became the stomping ground for Matty, who took all the challenges he faced head-on and endured extreme conditions during his time there.

Peawanuck, Ontario

Several pivotal sequences of the debut season, especially involving the couple Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin, were lensed in and around the isolated Cree community of Peawanuck. Situated near the confluence of the Winisk and Shamattawa Rivers in the Kenora District of Ontario, the place is so isolated and untouched that it is not accessible by year-round road. However, Peawanuck does contain an eponymous airport.

Sainte-Françoise, Quebec

Another prominent filming site where the aspiring homesteader Billy Rioux endured different kinds of challenges is the municipality of Sainte-Françoise in the Centre-du-Québec region of Quebec. Given its isolated landscape and lack of resources, it serves as another challenging yet suitable destination for a show like ‘Hard North.’

