Where is HBO’s Get Millie Black Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous novel by 2015 Man Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, HBO’s ‘Get Millie Black’ is a British crime drama series that revolves around Millie-Jean Black, a competent Jamaican-born detective who returns to her homeland and works in the missing persons department of the Jamaican Police Force. The former Scotland Yard detective teams up with her investigative partner, Curtis, as they look into different missing person cases in the area.

When she moves heaven and earth to look for a missing boy, Millie-Jean faces professional challenges and several personal issues. As she digs deeper and gets closer to the truth, her world turns upside down. Created by the brilliant mind of Marlon James, the show features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen. The dark visuals against a variety of locations reflect the dreary subject matter of the narrative.

Get Millie Black Filming Locations

Being set in Jamaica and the UK, ‘Get Millie Black’ is mostly filmed on location across different locations in Jamaica, especially the Saint Andrew Parish. London, England, also hosts the production of a minor portion of the show. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series got underway in May 2022 and continued for the next four months or so before getting wrapped up in September of the same year.

Saint Andrew, Jamaica

The majority of ‘Get Millie Black’ is reportedly lensed across the Saint Andrew Parish, which is located in the Jamaican county of Surrey. The filming unit primarily sets up camp in different neighborhoods and streets of the city of Kingston, such as Barbican and the Sherlock Crescent area. Several important sequences are also reportedly taped in and around the Hunt’s Bay Police Station. The cast and crew members can also be spotted recording various portions around Hellshire Hills in Portmore, Braemar Avenue, and Ravinia Road.

Tamara Lawrence, who portrays Millie-Jean Black in ‘Get Millie Black,’ shared her experience of returning to Jamaica, where she spent many of her childhood days. Although she called it “the most difficult job I’ve done,” Tamara also acknowledged the amazing experience she had during the shooting of season 1. She told Deadline, “I was able to meet this place that I had romanticized so much in my head and always loved to go. And I wanted to understand a bit more about myself – and where I came from. I was so enamored by Jamaica and the people and learned a lot…it deepens my desire to connect more with my ancestry.”

Elaborating more on the production, she revealed that the show is full of “new people and new energy and I think it shows Jamaica probably in ways that it hasn’t been seen on international television before.” Apart from the HBO production, the locales of Kingston have been featured in various film projects, including ‘Shottas,’ ‘The Harder They Come,’ ‘Respect the Jux,’ and ‘No Time to Die.’

London, England

According to reports, after spending about three months in Jamaica, the production team of ‘Get Millie Black’ traveled all the way to the capital of the United Kingdom and England — London. The scenes set in the United Kingdom are possibly shot in different parts of London. In the backdrop, you may also notice several prominent and world-famous landmarks, such as the London Eye, Nelson’s Column, Big Ben, and the Palace of Westminster.

