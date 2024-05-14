Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House: Where is the HGTV Show Filmed?

Inspired by the social media phenomenon, Cheap Old Houses, HGTV’s ‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?’ is a home improvement reality series that follows Ethan and his wife Elizabeth Finkelstein, a couple of budget-conscious historic-home experts who help homebuyers find old properties by taking them on tours of several inexpensive listings — both of traditional styles like Craftsman, Tudor, Colonial Revival, and Queen Anne and of out-of-the-box styles such as a firehouse and a church — having a historical significance.

When the buyers show their interest in a particular project, Ethan and Elizabeth then weave their magic, with the help of interior designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed, to transform the property and restore it to new glory while keeping the contemporary elements alive. As the couple and their team of experts take on different projects in different cities and towns, questions about the address and locations of the properties naturally arise in the minds of the viewers.

Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House Filming Locations

‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House’ is filmed in different places across New York State, including Albany County, Washington County, Whitehall, Troy, Sharon Springs, and Worcester. Reports suggest that the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show got underway around June 2023 and continued for the following four months or so, before wrapping up in October of the same year.

Albany County, New York

Albany County in the State of New York is one of the prominent production locations in Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House. Specifically, the filming unit utilizes the locales of the eponymous county seat to shoot several interior and exterior scenes. A Victorian house at 21 North Lyons Avenue in the village of Menands also featured in the debut season of the reality series.

Washington County, New York

Several important portions of ‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House’ are also taped in Washington County, a part of the Capital District region. Ethan and Elizabeth took over a church in the town of Granville and worked on the property in the first season. The cast and crew members also set up camp in the village of Greenwich, formerly known as Whipple City.

Other Locations in New York

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House’ also travels to various other locations across New York State, including the city of Troy, the village of Sharon Springs, and the town of Worcester. Furthermore, a former village office building in the village of Whitehall was also worked upon by Ethan and Elizabeth in season 1 of the series.

