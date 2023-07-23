Where is HGTV’s Renovation Resort Showdown Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows a real estate expert Scott McGillivray who takes the help of his friendly rival and home renovation expert Bryan Baeumler in order to help him revamp his newly bought lakeside resort. Together, they delegate the project to four professional build and design teams that compete against one another as they attempt to transform a rundown property into a functional and stunning one right before the peak season.

The four teams, consisting of professionals from different locations, have just seven weeks and a limited budget of $100,000 to ensure that they do a better job than their rivals by adding a touch of their own personal style. Once they are done, Scott, Bryan and rotating guest judges evaluate the four properties based on quality, creativity, and functionality. They pick the winning team and cottage, giving them the bragging rights as well as the grand cash prize of $100,000. Given the secluded area with the lake in the backdrop, the viewers are bound to feel curious about the filming sites of the series. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Renovation Resort Showdown Filming Locations

‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ is filmed in Ontario, specifically in the Greater Toronto Area. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the reality series commenced around early March 2023 and wrapped up in April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations where the HGTV show is filmed!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ are lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, which is also commonly referred to as the GTA. With the City of Toronto at the heart of it, the metropolitan area consists of 25 urban, suburban, and rural municipalities, one of which serves as the primary production location for the series. For the inaugural season, the production team set up camp a couple of hours northeast of the city of Toronto as the teams of renovators compete against one another at a dilapidated lakeside vacation resort.

With the backdrop of the lake, seemingly Lake Ontario, four abandoned and identical cottages are transformed into luxurious and modern cabins as the filming unit recorded several important scenes for season 1 of the home improvement show. It is possible that the series also includes a few aerial and other exterior shots of the Greater Toronto Area. For instance, you might spot a number of popular buildings and attractions in the backdrop, such as the CN Tower, the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, the Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, and the Ontario Legislative Building.

