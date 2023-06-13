Where is HGTV’s Small Town Potential Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Small Town Potential’ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows the real estate agent Davina Thomasula and her builder life partner Kristin Leitheuser who work together to help their clients find and buy the perfect homes for them. Not only that but by using their experience and skills, the couple, along with a master carpenter, take on several challenging and full-scale renovation projects.

In every episode, Davina comes up with a design plan keeping the area’s surroundings in mind, whereas Kristin brings her design to life with the help of her father and building partner, Don. The show takes us to a breathtaking residential area with Davina and Kristin as they work their magic on different properties and bring a smile to the faces of several families. So, the charming neighborhoods and the lush greenery in the backdrop will likely spark questions regarding the filming sites of ‘Small Town Potential.’ So, have you been wondering about the same? In that case, we have got you covered!

Small Town Potential Filming Locations

‘Small Town Potential’ is filmed in New York State, specifically in Hudson Valley. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. So, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific locations where Davina and Kristin work on different renovation projects!

Hudson Valley, New York

Most pivotal sequences for ‘Small Town Potential’ are taped across Hudson Valley, aka Hudson River Valley, which consists of the valley of the eponymous river and its adjacent communities in New York. For shooting the pilot, the production team traveled to the hamlet and census-designated place of Marlboro, where Davina and Kristin help a couple find and renovate a 19th-century farmhouse with lots of acreage.

In another episode, the couple set up camp in the city of Kingston as they worked on transforming an attic into an artist’s studio. In early October 2022, the cast and crew members of ‘Small Town Potential’ were also spotted lensing several important scenes for the debut season in and around The Antiques Barn at 10 Main Street # 501, near Water Street Market in the incorporated town of New Paltz. As the couple moves from one project to another, we glimpse different picturesque neighborhoods with idyllic rolling hills in the backdrop, which is one of the reasons many choose to live in the Hudson Valley region.

Moreover, in a statement leading up to the show’s release, Davina said, “The Hudson Valley is full of unique and beautiful towns nestled along the Hudson River. So many people are moving here because each town has a lot to offer and so much potential. I’m a real estate agent and designer who finds these upstate newcomers just the house they’re looking for.”

