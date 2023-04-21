Where is HGTV’s Fix My Frankenhouse Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Fix My Frankenhouse’ is a home improvement show hosted by Denese and Mike Butler. Both of them are on a mission to save old properties by redecorating and renovating them with modern amenities and architecture. The couple complements each other’s talents, with Denes being a savvy designer and Mike a renowned builder. Most viewers who enjoy the series are curious to know about the locations of the house if they are pleased by the visuals. If that resonates with you, then here’s all you need to know about the shooting locations of ‘Fix My Frankenhouse.’

Fix My Frankenhouse Filming Locations

‘Fix My Frankenhouse’ is filmed in Massachusetts, mostly in parts of Boston, Stoughton, Hanover, and Millbury. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home re-decoration series supposedly commenced around April 2022 and ended after 11 months in March 2023. Due to living in Boston, Denese and Mike were only open to filming in the surrounding areas of the city. Moreover, it is easier to record in their home state due to the generous tax incentives, location diversity, and easy access to talent. Now, let’s take a closer look at the precise locations that appear in the HGTV show.

Boston, Massachusetts

The Butler family resides in Boston, so the production team sets up camp in the capital city to lens pivotal portions of the show. It is a densely populated area with a high cost of living, which makes it difficult for some to find affordable housing. That’s where Denese and Mike come in to transform and renovate old houses. The duo and their filming crew set up camp at their client’s residence as they begin to completely change the look of their abode, giving it a much more contemporary and classic appeal.

Stoughton, Massachusetts

The cast and crew also recorded pivotal sequences in Stoughton, a town in Norfolk County. It is reportedly the most preferred filming location due to its close proximity. Most homes in the town are built for single-family and include a variety of architectural styles from Colonial, Cape Cod, Ranch, and Victorian. In addition, they have a spacious garden with decks and patios. Many homes in Stoughton are older and require maintenance. So, along with being a stunning shooting site, the Stoughton is also the place for the Butlers’ ideal client base.

Hanover, Massachusetts

The filming unit taped the refurbishment of some houses in Hanover, a residential community with a mix of condos, apartments, and single-family homes. Needless to say, the housing market is quite competitive, and it is difficult to afford a new property in this region. People prefer to live here due to its connectivity with Boston. However, the majority of the individuals who reside in Hanover only have the option of upgrading and revamping their houses.

Millbury, Massachusetts

The first episode of season one was taped in Millbury, a town in Worcester County. Specifically, the production team utilized an old home from the 1900s. The property had some issues with its layout, mostly the kitchen. Hence, Denese and Mike changed the floor plan, added a mudroom, and changed the aesthetics. After a fast-paced shoot, the team wrapped and lensed the reactions of the homeowners to their newly customized house.

