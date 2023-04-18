Where is HGTV’s Home in a Heartbeat Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ is a home improvement show starring social media content creator and interior design sensation Galey Alix who inspires millions of people through her social media with her commendable home transformations. In the reality series, we follow Galey as she puts her extraordinary DIY skills to good use and breathes new life into the living spaces of various homeowners in just a matter of days.

During each episode of the HGTV series, Galey and her team tend to work relentlessly for hours day in and day out to transform their clients’ residences into something stunning in a heartbeat. They move from one location to another as they transform the lives and homes of different families across the city, so it is only natural for you to wonder where ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ is filmed. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Home in a Heartbeat Filming Locations

‘Home in a Heartbeat’ is filmed in Florida, especially in and around Fort Lauderdale. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home improvement series seemingly commenced in the summer of 2022, probably in July 2022, and wrapped up in April 2023. Since Galey resides in Florida, it only makes sense that the production team sets up camp in the Sunshine State itself to shoot the series. Now, let’s follow the interior design expert and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the HGTV series!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Most of ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ is lensed in and around the coastal city of Fort Lauderdale, which is where Galey resides and usually works. As far as the city’s economy is concerned, real estate and film and television production play vital roles. So, Galey and the rest of the crew members set up camp in and around the residential properties of the clients as she works her magic and transforms their ordinary house into something extraordinary in a few days.

As the production team of ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ travels from one place to another through different neighborhoods, you will likely spot some local sites of interest in Fort Lauderdale. Some of them are Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, the Bonnet House, the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, Las Olas Boulevard, the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop, and Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale. Being a coastal city, Fort Lauderdale has a total area of around 38 square miles, out of which about 90% is land and 10% is water. Moreover, the city is adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean and has 7 miles of beaches.

