Is Where Hope Grows Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Chris Dowling, ‘Where Hope Grows’ is an inspiring drama film that tells the heartwarming tale of friendship and redemption. It follows Calvin Campbell, a former professional baseball player for the Detroit Tigers, who is struggling with early retirement. He turns to the bottle to cope with his failure, much to the disappointment of his 17-year-old daughter, Katie. However, things take a turn when Calvin comes across Produce at his local supermarket. Produce works at the fruit and vegetable aisle while living with Down syndrome.

Moved by Produce’s ever-joyful and enthusiastic approach to life, Calvin builds up a unique connection with him. Witnessing Produce fighting his own battles inspires Calvin to climb out of his personal pit of despair. He discovers Produce’s talent for baseball and becomes his trainer. The 2015 film keeps the depictions of personal and professional struggles well grounded. As such, it finely blends the lines between the narrative and the real world.

Where Hope Grows Blends Fiction With the Real Struggles of Alcoholism

The events of ‘Where Hope Grows’ are a work of fiction written by the director, Chris Dowling, himself. However, the story of Calvin Campbell’s alcohol abuse after retiring from major league baseball closely follows the subculture of the sport. Alcoholism is an issue that unites both baseball fans and players. Stadiums and teams are named after beer brands, and clubhouses and postgame parties usually overflow with drinks. As such, Calvin’s taking to drinking after his retirement from the sport can be interpreted as a continuation of the worst aspect of his previous lifestyle.

Similar to Calvin taking early retirement from the MLB and turning to alcohol as a crutch, former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia stepped down from the MLB in 2015 as a result of his alcohol addiction. The announcement of his retirement was made by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman a day after the regular season ended. He noted that Sabathia would be seeking immediate alcohol rehabilitation, ironically in front of a banner displaying a collage made from Budweiser logos. The display seemingly highlighted the problematic relationship that alcohol companies share with the sport as game partners.

In an interview with Business Insider, the All-Star player and 2009 World Series Champion stated that drinking was part of baseball culture. “You’re supposed to pitch a good game and then go out and have a couple of drinks. Then you get up, sweat it all out tomorrow, and go drink again tomorrow night.” While he began drinking to cope with his reality, he did not stop as his condition got better. While alcohol never impeded his athleticism, it was his inability to stop drinking that one day served as an epiphany for him to seek help. Sabathia considered that moment in 2015 his “rock bottom,” and has since refused to come in contact with alcohol. He champions rehabilitation and urges young athletes to seek help if they struggle with substance abuse. Similarly, alcoholism had taken a toll on many players of the sport.

Where Hope Grows Heralds Real Change Through Its Casting

Like the story, the production process of ‘Where Hope Grows’ champions inclusivity and the indomitable human spirit by casting David DeSanctis as Produce. He became one of the first actors with Down syndrome to play a leading role in an English feature film at the age of 22. Interestingly, producer Milan Chakraborty discovered David after two different organizations, one of them being The Down Syndrome Lifelong Learning Center, reached out and recommended him. In a behind-the-scenes video, Milan admitted, “I couldn’t imagine (the casting) to be anyone else.” Kris Polaha, who plays Calvin, highlighted that David simply “blew away” any preconceived notion he had about Down syndrome. He added that his biggest takeaway from working with the actor is not to treat him differently from anybody else.

Much like Produce, David also turned out to be a skilled athlete. He excels at rowing, tennis, and bike riding, and has participated in the Special Olympics. Thus, in a wonderful turn of events, the on-screen success of Produce seemingly translated to David’s real life. Working 12 to 14 hours every day for 23 days, he memorized around 130 lines a day. He also came up with his own method to better acquaint himself with the scenes by pairing them up with songs. His favorite being Florida Georgia Line’s remix of “Cruise” and “Roar” by Katy Perry.

While David broke ground in the English film industry, actors with Down syndrome have appeared in feature films in other languages. One such example is the 1996 French comedy drama ‘The Eighth Day’, which tells the story of a businessman, Harry (Daniel Auteuil), and Georges (Pascal Duquenne), an institutionalized man living with Down syndrome. The two meet by accident and develop an unlikely friendship. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David shared his mantra, “I want people to see me for my abilities, not my disabilities.” Thus, the film ensures that the portrayals resonate with the audience by being grounded in reality.

Read More: Is Down for Love Scripted or Real?