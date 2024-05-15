The Killing Kind: All Locations Where the Hulu Show is Filmed

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Jane Casey, Hulu’s ‘The Killing Kind’ is a British thriller drama series that focuses on the life of a barrister named Ingrid Lewis, who defends her client, John Webster, against stalking charges, only to be betrayed by him. One day, when a colleague collides with a vehicle on a busy road, Ingrid believes that the accident was meant for her.

Re-entering her life, John claims that only he has the ability to keep her safe and sound from the attacks of the killer. Consisting of talented actors, including Colin Morgan, Emma Appleton, Nicholas Rowe, Kerr Logan, and Sophie Stanton, the mystery legal show is set in London as the lead characters are involved in a game of cat and mouse with the mysterious killer in different streets and neighborhoods of the city.

The Killing Kind Filming Locations

‘The Killing Kind’ is filmed in the United Kingdom, especially in Bristol. As for the principal photography of the inaugural iteration of the thriller series, it seemingly got underway in late January 2023 and wrapped up in a couple of months, around March of the same year.

Bristol, United Kingdom

A portion of the filming of ‘The Killing Kind’ also takes place in and around the charming city of Bristol in South West England, with many sites doubling up as London. The scenes set inside the police station are actually taped at The Bottle Yard Studios on Whitchurch Lane, just a few hours from the capital of England. To take a few shots, the cast and crew also visit College Green, where they shoot across a few spots in the historic public square, including the area outside Bristol Cathedral, earlier known as the Cathedral Church of the Holy and Undivided Trinity.

The suburbs of Kingsdown and Bedminster are also the filming locations for the thriller series. According to reports, the area around VX Bristol in Bedminster served as the shooting site for a few scenes of the first season of the show. Located at 123 East Street, the production team utilized the exterior of the vegan restaurant. In fact, the restaurant signboard was swapped with one that read Bell Street Kitchen for a few days to ensure it reflects the narrative, which is set in London. Additionally, the team temporarily transformed the flat above the eatery by altering the appearance of the structure with some blackout sheets, etc. For season 1, they set up camp in Church Lane as well.

On March 6, 2023, a sequence of the inaugural iteration was also lensed in the aesthetically appealing Highbury Vaults, an iconic pub at 164 Saint Michael’s Hill. Moreover, rain effects were used while shooting a nighttime stunt scene on Avon Street. While a building on St. Thomas Street serves as a police station, a property on Great George Street is utilized to shoot the Court Chamber scenes. In order to shoot the boxing gym portions, the cast and crew set up camp on Frog Lane. Meanwhile, the Crown Court scenes are lensed in and around the Guildhall at 15 Small Street.

Another nightclub that hosts the production of ‘The Killing Kind’ is Basement 45 at 8 Frogmore Street in Bristol. Other Bristol streets and locales that feature in the show are St. Andrews Park, Queen’s Square, Denmark Street, Clifton College, Bishopston’s Manor Road, and the Lord Mayor’s Reception Hall. In addition, Telephone Avenue off Baldwin Street, a few bars in the Corn Street area, Old Sneyd Park, Glenavon Park, East Street, and Portishead, make appearances in the Emma Appleton starter.

Other Locations in the United Kingdom

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Killing Kind’ also travels outside of Bristol to several other interesting sites across the United Kingdom. For instance, in February 2023, the cast and crew members were spotted taping numerous key portions for season 1 on Brean Beach and Brean Down, both in Somerset. Furthermore, the Westgate Hotel in Newport, Wales, serves as yet another prominent filming site for the British show. In the backdrop of a few exterior scenes, one can also spot the locales of London as well as the Clevedon Pier of Clevedon.

