Where is Abuse Survivor LaShonda Woodard Now?

Growing up in Illinois, LaShonda Woodard’s life took quite a few turns, including some trysts with violence. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Wives With Knives: I Slay’ chronicles LaShonda’s early life as she navigated a tough childhood and difficult relationships and eventually moved away for good. So, if you’re curious to learn more about LaShonda’s life and where she might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is LaShonda Woodard?

LaShonda was raised in Kankakee, Illinois, as the oldest of three siblings. Growing up, she wanted to be an actress and a singer. When LaShonda was a teenager, her parents split up, with her and her younger brother moving across town with their father. However, according to the show, LaShonda began rebelling, and her father regularly beat her, sometimes drawing blood. Later, she moved back in with her mother.

The mother and kids then shifted base to Chicago, Illinois, where she got a job. There, LaShonda met Marcus Manly, and eventually, they began dating. But at one point, as per the show, an ex-girlfriend of Marcus got into an altercation with LaShonda, ending with the ex-girlfriend slashing her face with a boxcutter. As LaShonda recovered from it, she and Marcus continued to be together, but he got jealous over time, leading to a severe altercation in one instance.

It was stated on the show that during that incident, Marcus choked her, LaShonda threatened him with a knife, and Marcus then held that knife against her throat and beat her. This resulted in LaShonda losing a pregnancy; she didn’t even know she was pregnant until it was too late. After that, LaShonda hoped for a fresh start and moved out of her mother’s home. Over the next few years, she got her own apartment, went to cosmetology school, and worked as a waitress.

But when it came to relationships, LaShonda wasn’t so lucky. After reconnecting with Antonio, someone from her past, she moved in with him, but that relationship didn’t last long. According to the show, it ended with an altercation where she threatened him with a knife, and he shot at her. Then, LaShonda began dating another man named Teonne. They had known each other since they were kids. While it started well, a misunderstanding led to a physical fight between them. Teonne punched her while LaShonda stabbed him in the back and the hand. It was stated on the show that the police were called, but both decided not to press charges.

Where is LaShonda Woodard Today?

Despite the many violent attacks, LaShonda got out unscathed and didn’t end up in prison. After the incident with Teonne, she moved to Galveston, Texas, where she got a fresh lease on life. She hoped the move would give her time to reflect on her decisions. LaShonda worked at a restaurant as a waitress for about eight months before switching to a job at Walmart. Currently, she is employed as a cashier there, a position she’s held for close to six years. Apart from that, LaShonda studied Cosmetology at Fortis College, Florida.

Read More: Where is Fatimah Leday Now?