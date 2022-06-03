Where is AJ’s Mom Jennifer Wright Now?

Early one morning in March 2015, Jennifer Wright left her home in Norfolk, Virginia, just like any other day. She took her three youngest daughters to school while her older daughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, visited during spring break. But Jennifer’s worst nightmare came true when AJ went missing and was eventually found murdered. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Jacket’ chronicles what happened to AJ and how Jennifer dealt with it all. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Jennifer Wright?

Jennifer met Wesley Hadsell sometime in 2010 and the two married within a month. They also had a child together, but they weren’t living together at the time of the incident. In 2015, Jennifer asked Welsey to leave their home after discovering his drug use. In March 2015, she picked up AJ from her university, and on March 2, AJ was at home. At around 7 AM that morning, Jennifer left to take her three other daughters to school.

After returning from work, Jennifer didn’t see AJ at home. Only part of the laundry was folded, and the speaker was still playing music. She thought it was unusual that AJ left midway. The family also found her coat and wallet, further noticing that some of her clothes and her bag were missing. Then, Jennifer saw a note in the kitchen that said, “With everything going on, it’s a lot to deal with.” But that didn’t make sense to the worried mother.

When Jennifer texted AJ, she received messages she suspected weren’t from her daughter. These continued until 4 AM the following day. After still seeing no sign of her, Jennifer called the authorities, thus beginning a search that eventually ended with the discovery of human remains. The investigators were ultimately led to Wesley, with evidence seemingly connecting him to AJ’s murder. The teenager was found with blackened eyes and bruises and had died of an acute heroin overdose. Jennifer testified at Wesley’s trial that her daughter didn’t have any injuries when she last saw her.

AJ also wasn’t known to have a history of drug use. Regarding the day AJ went missing, Jennifer remembered that Wesley told her he would leave his personal vehicle at home and pick up his work truck. Later, the authorities found a scrunchie, a shovel, duct tape, work gloves, and a photo of AJ in the vehicle. Jennifer further added that Wesley was on edge during the time after AJ’s disappearance.

Where is Jennifer Wright Today?

In the months after AJ’s death, Jennifer focused on trying to do good in her daughter’s memory. She said, “I just felt like I needed to do something, something positive. I want to keep her name out there… I want the focus on AJ.” Apart from starting a scholarship that would be given to one student from a local high school, she started a golf tournament in AJ’s memory. Jennifer has since been busy raising her other children and spending time with her family. While she used to work at a naval base as a contractor in the past, it’s unclear what she currently does. From what we can tell, Jennifer still lives in Virginia and seems to be in a relationship.

Read More: Where Are Corey French and Andre Barr Now?