Where is Allen Carter’s Killer Justin Dickens Now?

Schoolteacher Allen Carter had no idea that visiting a Jewelry shop in Randall County, Texas, would lead to his death. While at the shop, Allen witnessed a robbery and lost his life trying to prevent it. Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer: The Mockingbird’ chronicles the horrifying murder and shows how eyewitness accounts helped law enforcement officials bring the perpetrator to justice. If you are intrigued by this case and want to know where the killer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Allen Carter Die?

A resident of Randall County, Texas, Allen Carter was quite popular in his community. A schoolteacher by profession, Allen was a helpful person, and people knew him to be generous and kind-hearted. Apart from being a favorite of his students, Allen was known for his amicable nature, and acquaintances mentioned how he found it extremely easy to make friends. On top of it all, the Randall County resident was quite an upright citizen and did not think twice before standing up for what was right.

On March 12, 1994, Allen was at a local jewelry shop when he noticed a man come in on the pretext of buying a ring for his wedding. However, as soon as the shop owner turned his back, the assailant produced a gun and asked both Allen and the Owner to get down on the ground. Interestingly, while both men initially pretended to comply, Allen decided to take matters into his own hand and attacked the gunman. The sudden attack took the gunman by surprise, but he managed to shoot Allen in the torso once. Then, as the two men wrestled for control of the firearm, the attacker shot the school teacher in the forehead before making a quick escape. Once law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, they found Allen bleeding out on the ground and immediately declared him dead. Besides, an autopsy later confirmed that a bullet went through his hands and into his forehead, killing him on the spot.

Who Killed Allen Carter?

Interestingly, the jewelry shop owner had witnessed the whole incident, and using the description he provided; authorities were able to hone in on one Justin Dickens. According to the show, Justin had a challenging childhood, as his father abandoned their family, and his mother was a drug addict. However, with time, Justin got acquainted with tattoo artist Dallas Moore and began looking up to him as a father figure. However, the show revealed that Moore was bad news, and soon Justin found himself falling deeper into drug abuse and petty theft.

Nevertheless, things took a sudden turn one day as Moore found some cocaine missing from his stock and held Justin responsible for it. The show mentioned that as his punishment, the then-seventeen-year-old was reportedly asked to take a gun and rob a local jewelry store. That was when Justin made his way over to the shop and attempted to carry out a robbery. However, he killed Allen Carter in the process and was arrested three days after the murder.

Where is Justin Dickens Now?

When produced in court, Justin Dickens was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1995. Subsequently, he remained on death row for about ten years until the American Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was cruel and extreme for juvenile criminals. According to records, Justin was just seventeen when he killed Allen Carter, and thus, his death penalty was ultimately commuted in 2005. However, Justin Dickens is now serving a life sentence at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, Texas, and will be eligible for parole in 2034.

Read More: Frank Hart Murder: Where is James Robertson Now?