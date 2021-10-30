Often regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever handled a basketball, Allen Iverson is highly regarded by fans and experts alike. Allen was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996 and spent the majority of his career there, winning several accolades in the process. On Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White,’ NFL player Colin Kaepernick talks of Allen being one of his heroes growing up. So, if you’re curious about what Allen Iverson has been doing since his retirement, here’s what we know!

Who is Allen Iverson?

Allen Ezail Iverson was born in Hampton, Virginia. A gifted athlete, he led both the football and basketball teams in high school to state championships. What seemed like a promising career about to start was briefly derailed in 1993 when Allen was arrested in a bowling alley along with some of his friends. As a 17-year-old, the arrest came after an altercation there. Allen and his friends claimed that a white man used a racist term, leading to the fight.

Despite nobody being gravely injured, Allen was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, but after about four months in prison, he was granted clemency. His conviction was eventually overturned. Allen said in a later interview that he looked at the experience as a positive one, adding that he never showed weakness while he was behind bars. Then, he went to Georgetown University in Washington DC to play college basketball. After two stellar years, Allen declared for the NBA draft and was picked first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996.

A prolific scorer, something that continued for the rest of his career, Allen made an immediate impact by winning the Rookie of the Year. He was nicknamed “the Answer” and went on to win the Most Valuable Player award in 2001, leading his team to the NBA finals, where they lost to the LA Lakers. Throughout his 14-year career, Allen won multiple scoring titles and played for other teams before ending his NBA career with Philadelphia.

Where is Allen Iverson Now?

After spending two years in the Turkish Super League, Allen retired in 2013. Regarding stepping away from the game, he said, “I gave everything I had to basketball. The passion is still there, but the desire to play is not. It was a great ride.” Allen added that he would be a Sixer till the day he died. In 2016, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Allen has five children with his high school sweetheart Tawanna Turner. Their divorce was finalized in 2013, but Allen stated that they got back together soon after that.

In 2021, Allen partnered up with Viola Brands, a cannabis company started by another NBA player, Al Harrington. The company also hoped to reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana use. In October 2021, Allen expressed surprise at not being hired by the 76ers after his retirement. He said, “Everybody knows that I want to help that organization. I’ve been retired, what, 11 years? I don’t know how I’m not a part of that staff, some kind of way.” A report from 2020 indicated that Allen lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.

