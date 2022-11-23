Where is Apple TV+’s Echo 3 Filmed?

Created by Academy Award Winner Mark Boal, ‘Echo 3’ is an action-thriller series produced by Apple TV. Inspired by Amir Gutfreind’s novel ‘When Heroes Fly’ and based on the Israeli television series of the same name, ‘Echo 3’ revolves around the kidnapping of a young scientist, Amber Chesborough, by dangerous people with unknown motives. Her husband, Prince, and her brother, Bambi, unite to search for Amber in a fascinating tale of action-packed thriller series.

The two, who have a troubled backgrounds and military experience, unite to discover what happened to Amber at the Colombia-Venezuela border. Bambi and Prince go on a mission to find Amber, who is being kept prisoner in Venezuela, while aid from the CIA arrives. On the other hand, Amber is fending off adversaries in her own manner in the hopes that her brother and husband will find her.

With a talented cast featuring Michiel Huisman, Luke Evans, and Jessica Ann Collins, the series keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats with great twists and turns against a hidden war setting. With dense forests and muddy roads as the backdrop for the action scenes, you might wonder where was ‘Echo 3’ filmed. If you are curious to know where the historical action-thriller series was filmed, we have got you covered.

Echo 3 Filming Locations

Set in Venezuela, ‘Echo 3’ was filmed entirely in Colombia. Principal photography began on June 9, 2021, and lasted almost eight months before it was wrapped up on February 1, 2022. Let us take you through the details!

Colombia

The entirety of ‘Echo 3’ was shot in Colombia across different locations, including Bogota, Cartagena, and other islands in the country. Colombia, or the Republic of Colombia, is a South American nation with an island chain extending into North America. It is surrounded by the Caribbean Sea is on its northern border, Venezuela is on its eastern, Brazil is on its southeast, Ecuador and Peru are on its southern border, the Pacific Ocean is on its western, and Panama is on its northwest.

In an interview with Comic Book, the stars of the series expressed their opinions and experiences about filming the series. Series star Jessica Ann Collins said, “10 movies. “It felt like 10 films back-to-back-to-back.” Luke Evans added, “But the same film and I think you know, the creative side of it was their intention was to make a a story that didn’t have like a stop and a start per episode; it just swept you up and kept you going for the full 10 episodes which felt very much like making a movie.”

Co-star Michiel Huisman also added about his experience during the series filming. He said, “I think to me shooting Echo 3 felt more like shooting 10 independent movies. We were really there on location. We never shot on a stage or anything. We spent about eight months in Colombia. We traveled from Bogota to the jungle to Cartagena in the north of the country and ended up shooting on the islands and it felt like we were always on our toes and trying to catch on to wherever the story was taking us. ”

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Mark Boal, the creator and writer of ‘Echo 3,’ justified his season for the choice of location. He said, “We spend a lot of our media and cultural attention looking at Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern Asia but Latin America, the amount of attention we pay is relatively out of balance to its importance and also I think that Colombia is a fascinating country.”

Boal added, “It’s a country I fell in love with, its complicated and dark history. So, these seemed like pretty good reasons to develop material down there.” Other notable shows and films shot in the location are ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ ‘Narcos,’ ‘Mile 22,’ and others.

