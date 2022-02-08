Where Is Ashely Sutton 1000-lb Best Friends Now?

Offering a sneak peek into the lives of a group of friends dealing with morbid obesity, ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ revolves around Meghan, Tina, Vannessa, and Ashely as they take on the ultimate challenge of weight loss. However, the journey is quite challenging, and the group often depends on each other and their hard work for progress. With the audience being quite interested to know more about the cast, we decided to go in and find out where Ashely Sutton is at present.

Who Is Ashely Sutton?

Incidentally, Ashely was previously acquainted with Vannessa and Meghan, making her entry into ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ relatively easy. Her incredible charm, ready wit, and hilarious disposition worked in her favor and quickly made her a fan-favorite cast member. Besides, her chemistry with the rest of the cast was appreciated as her openness and willingness to take on new challenges added a lot to the show’s dynamics.

The show mentions that Ashely had battled overweight issues since a young age and has always wanted to lead a healthier lifestyle. She even took the initiative to do so in the past and underwent a weight-loss surgery that took off quite a few pounds from her body. However, old habits die hard, and with no one to supervise her actions, Ashely fell back on her old harmful lifestyle before gradually gaining back the weight she painstakingly lost. Thus, appearing on ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ seemed like a dream come true for Ashely as it was life providing her with another chance. Determined to make it work this time, Ashely took up weight loss as a serious issue and even succeeded as there were others to support her efforts and cheer her on.

Where Is Ashely Sutton Now?

Unfortunately, Ashely Sutton prefers a life of privacy and chooses to stay away from the public sphere. She has an extremely limited presence on social media and does not share much info about her family or personal life. She currently resides in Atalanta, Georgia, and is quite a family-oriented woman from the looks of it. Moreover, owing to her preference to stay below the radar, her present relationship status also seems to be unclear. Still, with Ashely mentioning how her health journey is still an ongoing process and her new career as a popular and well-loved reality TV star, we hope success and happiness never elude her in the days to come.

